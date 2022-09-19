Kyler Gordon receives message from Bears HC after poor game

Kyler Gordon had a rookie outing against the Packers

Kyler Gordon came into the NFL having not given up a touchdown since before his college career started. It took Gordon’s first start playing on dry land before he gave up his first touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. It appeared the Packers planned on targeting the Bears rookie cornerback.

Kyler Gordon was targeted in coverage 13 times against the Green Bay Packers, according to PFF. No other Bears defender was targeted more than 3 times — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) September 19, 2022

It was a terrible game by Gordon. He looked sluggish on the field for most of his play against the Packers. According to PFF, he gave up 10 of his 13 targets and missed 28.6 percent of his tackles. That’s a frustrating performance by the Bears’ second-round draft pick.

The Bears had high hopes for Gordon this season. And the Bears aren’t planning on giving up on him yet. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was asked about Gordon’s play on Sunday. Per Chris Emma of 670 The Score, Eberflus said Gordon needs to learn from this game.

“There’s going to be ebb and flow throughout the course of a rookie season. … Take one experience at a time and put it in your file. You have to learn from that.”

After returning to Halas Hall, Bears coach Matt Eberflus met with rookie corner Kyler Gordon and offered a message: "There's going to be ebb and flow throughout the course of a rookie season. … Take one experience at a time and put it in your file. You have to learn from that." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) September 19, 2022

The Bears need Kyler Gordon to learn quickly

Kyler Gordon will have to learn from this game quickly, or the NFL will pick him apart. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was able to dissect his game in Week 2. Future Bears opponents are making notes on why Rodgers wanted to go at Gordon.

The Bears chose Gordon as a way to help quarterback Justin Fields by giving the offense a short field to work with. Gordon’s performance in Week 2 didn’t help Fields much at all. He’ll have a chance to redeem himself in Week 3 against Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills.

Gordon showed in the preseason against the Seattle Seahawks backup skilled players that he can make plays at the NFL level. Hopefully, we can see that play come against NFL starters this week.

