Lonzo Ball just took one major leap toward his return

The Bulls have struggled to achieve and maintain a .500 record in the 2023-2024 season. The newest update on Lonzo Ball’s health should excite Bulls fans.

NBC Sports Chicago NBA insider K.C. Johnson reported the news of Ball’s health update. Lonzo Ball has been medically cleared to resume “advanced” rehab activities.

BREAKING: Lonzo Ball has been medically cleared for “advanced basketball activities”, per @KCJHoop. LFG. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kTI2Cuf6fI — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 10, 2024

What does this mean?

Coach Billy Donovan spoke on Ball’s situation before the Bulls Saturday matinee matchup with the Clippers. Donovan said Ball, who hasn’t played in an NBA game since January 2022, has begun sprinting and cutting and jumping.

Lonzo Ball has had no contact in basketball drills or practice in two and a half years, until now.

The advanced rehab activities are controlled and in non-contact situations, but it’s still a step forward as the point guard tries to defy the odds and make a miraculous comeback. Lonzo Ball has a player option for next season, the final season of the original four-year $80 million deal he signed with the Bulls.

Why Ball’s return is so significant

To put it simply, the last tine the Bulls were actually competitive in the eastern conference was when Ball was healthy.

Signing Ball looked like a major win for the team early on. Ball was the catalyst to the Bulls offense and defense. Prior to his knee injury, Ball was averaging 13 points on 42 percent shooting from the field. He also was dishing 5 assists per game and collecting 5.4 rebounds. His three point shooting percentage was identical to his field goal percentage, 42 percent, a career high.

Ball was averaging these stats through 35 games. He was on pace to be one of the Bulls top 3 players, if not the best. Ball was one of the best facilitators and perimeter defenders before his injury. Both of those things the Bulls are in desperate need of.

Ball returning to play for the Bulls would be a major win for not only for Ball himself, but the team as well. If Ball is able to return to full strength, he massively impacts the outlook of this current Bulls roster.

Through this rehab process fans have learned a lot about Ball. Lonzo Ball is a fighter, he refuses to give up. Ball has been through one of the most brutal injury bouts in recent memory. Many players may throw in the towel and retire after experiencing what Ball has gone through.

Ball is dedicated to getting back to basketball. Luckily, time is actually on his side. Ball is only 26 years old and has an opportunity to come back from this injury and still build a solid NBA career.

