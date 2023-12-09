Matt Eberflus’ seat may not be as hot as fans think it should be

This season has been the definition of disappointment for the Bears. There was hope after last season even though the Bears finished with a win-loss record of 3-14 on the season.

The Bears have not lived up to expectations this season and have massively underperformed, specifically on offense. Many fans have been calling for Matt Eberflus to be fired. Eberflus has not done himself any favors with many confusing and downright contradictory press conference statements. His game management has also left a lot of wins on the field, with multiple instances of poor clock management costing the Bears games.

However, new insider information points to the possibility of Matt Eberflus returning as the Bears head coach in 2024.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote an article detailing information from people within the Bears organization. The report suggests that the Bears are leaning toward keeping Matt Eberflus. His job sounds like it will be all but safe if the Bears can beat the Lions. Reports from within are that they have improved throughout this season and the team “has continued to play hard” for Eberflus.

The section of Fowler’s article that discusses the Bears can be read below:

This is a crucial five-game stretch for the Bears, who are quietly 4-4 over their past eight games after a disastrous 0-4 start. The smoke about Matt Eberflus’ future is apparent in league circles. But the feeling among people with the team is that the Bears have improved, Eberflus’ team has continued to play hard for him, he has listened to team leaders when they’ve expressed concerns and–perhaps most importantly–quarterback Justin Fields’ play has been steadier since returning from his thumb injury. And the Bears really want to beat the Lions this week after blowing a 12-point lead in Detroit two weeks ago (the lions scored 17 unanswered points to win). The locker room is fired up for this game, and a win would do a lot for both the Bears and Eberflus.

There has been visible defensive improvement

While Matt Eberflus’ tenure as Bears head coach has left so much to be desired, one thing is certain, the defense has improved. The Bears defense has made a significant improvement this season.

The Bears defense permitted 34.3 points and 383.3 yards over its first four games. Since then the defense has held opponents to 19.9 points and 286.1 yards over its last eight contests. That is a significant growth that should not be taken lightly.

Key areas of improvement include generating takeaways, pressuring the quarterback, stopping the run and getting off the field on third down.

The Bears have been good at forcing turnovers in that eight game stretch too. With 6 different players notching interceptions in the last two games alone.

This defensive improvement is part personnel changes but also part Matt Eberflus. Eberflus has been a defensive coach his whole career. What he was able to do with the Colts defense in two years is what inspired the Bears to hire him in the first place.

If the Bears can pull off a win this Sunday, Matt Eberflus may be running out of the tunnel with the Bears on Sunday’s next year.

