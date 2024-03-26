Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus had a surprising take on the new rule that passed Monday to ban the hip-drop tackle before the 2024 season. The new rule will impose a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down for each infraction. Players will also be subject to a fine for using the technique.

For a coach who is big on the H.I.T.S. principle, Eberflus is going to have to emphasize the “T” and “S” over the “H” and “I” part of his philosophy this offseason.

Chicago Bears defenders don’t like the new rule

Bears safeties Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard were vocal in their opposition to the rule passing last week. The rule makes playing defense even harder. Worse, defenders have to risk receiving fines and placing their bodies in harm’s way in an effort to keep offensive players and the gravy train they provide when they score more points healthy.

One would think a defensive-minded coach like Eberflus would oppose the rule. After all, he understands the struggles defenders have when trying to tackle ball carriers running 40-yard dash speeds in the 4.20s.

Matt Eberflus wants his offensive players healthy

According to Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, Eberflus said the hip-drop ban was a good rule because he wants his offensive players healthy. He used his knowledge from a study at The University of Toledo to back up his thoughts:

“We came up with a thing called the hamstring tackle. I’ve been using that since ’95. To me, it’s pretty easy. I don’t have to really change or adjust. We’ve never taught that type of tackle. We hit with the top of our pads. Now, I had to adjust a little bit when they took the head out of the game, putting the head in front and on the side, all those things. But it’s been the same that we’ve done since ’95. I think it’s a really good rule because I don’t want to lose offensive players because of that technique. I think it’s a really good way to put it on the books to make sure we get that tackle out of the game”

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus spoke with reporters for 30 minutes today. Interesting to hear his take on the NFL's ban of the "hip drop tackle." He did a study at the University of Toledo in '95 to improve tackling and keep offensive players from falling forward. His thoughts⤵️ pic.twitter.com/imlPvv8sLR — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) March 26, 2024

Eberflus, who will be in charge of the defense in 2024, will have the task of teaching his defenders how to work around the new rule this offseason.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE