The National media is now piling on Matt Eberflus after another shocking press conference

In the press conference discussing Justin Fields’ availability for Thursday night football, Matt Eberflus bewildered the media once again.

Eberflus changed his answer on Fields status multiple times. He also contradicted something he said just a few seconds before more than once. A truly classic Matt Eberflus presser.

Eberflus has now grown beyond Chicago and is now being targeted by national sports media for his comments.

The Pat McAfee Show featured a segment where McAfee and his crew watched a part of Eberflus’ press conference. The show’s crew can be heard laughing in the background during the clip. At the amazing quotes provided by coach Eberflus. See the clip below.

Coach Eberflus chatted about Justin Fields and his availability.. HELL of a presser 😂😂 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/jcyaXnFxy9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 9, 2023

McAfee does a good job of pointing out where the confusion comes from in Eberflus’ comments. Eberflus himself seems confused about what he is saying. He does not provide a clear cut answer on what Justin Fields true status is.

The clip really shows that Eberflus seems to be completely in over his head.

Reactions from all over Twitter

Clips from Matt Eberflus’ latest press conference have made the rounds on the internet. With a multitude of accounts reacting to coach Eberflus’ answers. See some of them below.

Does Matt Eberflus have a concussion? This dude can’t answer a simple question 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wvXlyjVftY — NFL Memes (@NFLHateMemes) November 8, 2023

What is going on in Chicago? This is the most bizarre press conference I’ve seen, Matt Eberflus calls Justin Fields doubtful for the game tomorrow, then says he’s out, then says he’s doubtful and there’s a 51 percent chance… (🎥: @ChiSportUpdates)

pic.twitter.com/mekK3vrCKH — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 8, 2023

I want you to sit down, watch, and really listen to this Q&A session with Bears coach Matt Eberflus about Justin Fields’ status for Thursday night football. I don’t think the SNL writers could do anything to make it funnier. I’m dead. 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/dLkc0PgcW9 — Al Smizzle (@AlZeidenfeld) November 9, 2023

Pat McAfee jokes about Matt Eberflus being a target for Chicago’s media. He is right, Chicago media is often quite ruthless. But that is nothing compared to the entire nations media. All of America’s sports media is laughing at these clips. Millions of people outside of Chicago are seeing what the Bears have been dealing with for the past two seasons. Matt Eberflus has become the laughing stock of social media.

Now the pressure is really on. If the bears end up losing to the Panthers tonight, surely Eberflus has to be fired, right?

