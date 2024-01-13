Chicago Bears: Trade deal an option for star DE disgruntled about head coaching decision

The Chicago Bears could make a trade deal regarding a star pass rusher upset about a head coaching decision this offseason. The Bears made a controversial choice to retain Matt Eberflus for 2024 after a season full of mistakes by the second-year head coach–which cost the team a playoff spot.

The Chicago Bears could trade for a star DE

The Bears aren’t the only team making a touch choice about their head coach in this cycle of the NFL’s carousel. According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby said on his podcast recently he’d consider asking for a trade if the owner, Al Davis, does not retain Antonio Pierce.

Maxx Crosby on Pierce decision on his podcast: "I want to be a Raider … but if we go in a different direction, there is nothing that is off the table." — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) January 13, 2024

The Bears should consider trading for Crosby if the Raiders are forced into trading him this offseason. The Bears’ defense was vastly improved by trading for Montez Sweat midseason. The Bears still need to add another Edge rusher on the defensive line to create a dominant pass rush.

The 26-year-old defensive end recorded 14.5 sacks during the 2023 season. The Bears would have to pay a high price to trade for Crosby because he’s statistically coming off his best season. Pro Football Focus gave Crosby a 92.0 grade for the 2023 season.

Trading for Crosby would mean the Bears wouldn’t have to wait a few seasons for a rookie from the 2024 draft to develop. While trading for Crosby might be expensive, it would be beneficial for a regime that wants Eberflus to succeed next season. However, trading multiple picks could come at the expense of an offense that needs to be rebuilt this offseason.

