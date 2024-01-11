REPORT: Chicago Bears next DC needs ‘great character’, one Matt Eberflus feels safe leaving room with

The Chicago Bears outlined their plans for putting together a new staff for the 2024 season, and apparently, that means hiring staff that can be HR-friendly this time.

The Bears parted ways with two assistant coaches this season. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned for vague reasons. Williams’ resignation prompted crazy rumors around Hallas Hall (and a report from ESPN’s Pat McAfee that the FBI raided Williams’ house) at the beginning of the Bears’ early season run to start 0-4 by early October.

President Kevin Warren refused to get into specifics behind Williams’ resignation during Wednesday’s Bears’ end-of-season press conference. However, he alluded to legal complications barring him from getting into specifics of why Williams resigned in September.

Running backs coach David Walker was fired in early November. The Bears have refused to provide details on Walker’s firing other than to say HR was involved with his termination. Warren said Wednesday that sometimes mistakes are made when you’re dealing with human beings.

The Chicago Bears want a PC-friendly DC

Eberflus is getting the benefit of the doubt to rectify those mistakes by a CEO coach that, quite frankly, hurt the Bears’ chances of making the playoffs this season. Per the Bears website, Eberflus wants to hire a defensive coordinator with “great character” for the 2024 season:

“It’s got to be a good fit,” Eberflus said. “But you’re looking for an all-star staff on both sides. Dynamic, guys that can take the classroom to the drill work and then put that on the field. That position is going to be tying that together, and of course working with me to do that. It’s important that we find the right person that has great character, [is a] great motivator, that can be in front of the room when I’m not in there when I’m with the offense or preparing for something else, working in other levels of the building.”

Eberflus had to make those comments because he made a Bush League decision when he put together a staff during his first go-around in the 2021 offseason. Bears fans have been punished with it, and so has a locker room that wasted their season’s potential on a 7-10 team, partly due to the incompetence of Eberflus in hiring a proper coaching staff on both sides of the ball.

Bears fans should be glad there isn’t much at stake for the franchise’s future this offseason (eye-roll).

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE