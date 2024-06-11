In the midst of a disaster of a season for the Chicago White Sox, one MLB insider provided a silver lining for the team.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network went on the Mully & Haugh show on 670 The Score Monday morning to share his insight on the White Sox. With the July 30 MLB trade deadline looming closer each day, Heyman thinks the White Sox have a chance to win the deadline among the sellers in the league.

“Of all the teams, I think the White Sox will have the best trade deadline of all the sellers – and there are not many sellers,” Heyman said. “It is a big seller’s market, so they should be able to get overpays on everybody.” “I think they’re going to have a good trade market and a very good deadline.”

Chicago White Sox could net huge return as sellers at the deadline

There have been trade rumors circulating about White Sox star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. and starting pitcher Garrett Crochet, among others. Robert Jr. is the biggest trade chip the White Sox hold, as he is coming off a 2023 season in which he belted 38 home runs while tallying 80 RBI. He was also an All-Star selection last year.

This year, Robert Jr. has been on the shelf for all but 12 games with a hip flexor injury he sustained in an April 6 game against Kansas City. However, since returning to the lineup on June 4, he’s hit three homers in six games. At just 26-years-old, Robert Jr. would net a huge return if the White Sox were to deal him. And the White Sox are reportedly open to offers on the slugger, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today

Left-hander Garrett Crochet, 24, has been a pleasant surprise in Chicago’s rotation this year. He’s posted a 3.33 ERA through 14 starts, which is even more impressive when you consider the team’s ERA is ranked 29th in MLB at 4.94. Through 75 2/3 innings Crochet has 103 strikeouts, which leads the American League. Crochet appears to be the most likely to be traded, as he’s been linked to the San Diego Padres. They are reported to have “strong interest”, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Another White Sox pitcher who could be moved by the MLB trade deadline is right-handed veteran Erick Fedde, who is having somewhat of a career year. The 31-year-old is currently 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA in 13 starts on the season. Considering his career ERA is 5.11, now might be the best time to move Fedde in order to get the maximum return.

Other White Sox players that have been mentioned in trade rumors include Tommy Pham, Eloy Jimenez, Mike Clevinger, and Chris Flexen.

The White Sox should ‘clean house’ to acquire young talent

The White Sox are a league-worst 17-49 this season. With 25 of the 30 MLB teams either in a playoff spot or within 4.5 games of a wild-card spot, the time to stock the farm system is now for Chicago. Heyman believes both Crochet and Fedde will be traded, but that should only be the starting point. The White Sox have four MLB top-100 prospects, but they can add to that total if they capitalize on their trades before the MLB trade deadline. While today’s team is in shambles, this is an opportunity to begin building a foundation for the future in Chicago.

