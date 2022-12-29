Justin Fields continues to receive praise from media

When you think of former Chicago Bear quarterbacks, not a ton of huge names come to light. It’s one of the things that has held this franchise back for years. The only guys that really come to mind are Jim McMahon, Jim Harbaugh, Sid Luckman and Erik Kramer. However, talent wise it’s hard to put anyone above Jay Cutler but it’s a real possibility Justin Fields one day reaches that point.

Yesterday afternoon on The Pat McAfee Show, former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Darius Butler was asked if Justin Fields will win a playoff game for the Chicago Bears in the foreseeable future. He said of course and continued by saying he’ll go down as the best quarterback in franchise history.

"Justin Fields will go down as the best QB in Chicago Bears history" ~@DariusJButler#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/30klYgNlj3 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 28, 2022

Obviously, there’s a lot that needs to happen in order for this to be true. GM Ryan Poles needs to have a spectacular off-season to help lighten the load for Fields on offense and improve a terrible defense that ranks 31st in points allowed. Doing this could lead to more victories and a happier fanbase, they can’t afford to waste any of Justin’s prime going forward.

Fields has been receiving a ton of praise from the league lately, as just a few days ago Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen called him a “special talent.” We all saw what happened when Allen was paired with All-Pro Stefon Diggs, the two of them went on to have career highs and are now consistently AFC contenders. It makes you wonder what an addition like that could do for this offense, and this organization as a whole.

The Chase Claypool trade is looking quite regretful at the moment, but we have to wait an entire season to judge that accordingly. It was recently rumored that Raider WR Davante Adams could be on the move this spring, as that’s something for Poles to at least consider with all of the money they have to spend.

