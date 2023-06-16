Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears fans react to scathing report on wide receiver and the front office

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chase Claypool Chicago Bears
Photo courtesy of NBC Sports

Teven Jenkins was the reported ire of the Chicago Bears management and coaching staff last offseason. The Bears reportedly have a new target this offseason–wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool missed practices to voluntary and mandatory minicamps due to a soft tissue injury.

Head coach Matt Eberflus wasn’t happy with Jenkins’ practice habits when the regime came in. The offensive lineman has appeared to turn a corner heading into this season. The Bears’ complaint with Claypool seems to be in the same vein. According to Waddle and Silvy, Claypool isn’t where the Bears want him to be at this point in the offseason:

“I have heard from a few people inside that building that he is not somebody who is very self-motivated,” Marc Silverman said. “There’s a long way to go. Chase Claypool can change the narrative.”

Those comments directly contradict the narrative offensive coordinator Luke Getsy gave the press core in OTAs. Getsy said Claypool was in a “much better place” this offseason than where he was with the Bears in the regular season following his trade to Chicago.

Chase Claypool Matt Eberflus
Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool.

Chicago Bears fans react to Chase Claypool report

I think there will be a lot of spin inside the building at the wide receiver position this year. Claypool and Darnell Mooney are competing on the field this season for a new contract next offseason. I wasn’t surprised Mooney or Claypool weren’t practicing during OTAs. They have too much on the line this season to risk making their injury worse before training camp begins.

Bears fans had their own takes on the matter. Here are the best takes of the report Bears management has a bone to pick with Claypool.

 

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply