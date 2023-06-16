Teven Jenkins was the reported ire of the Chicago Bears management and coaching staff last offseason. The Bears reportedly have a new target this offseason–wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool missed practices to voluntary and mandatory minicamps due to a soft tissue injury.

Head coach Matt Eberflus wasn’t happy with Jenkins’ practice habits when the regime came in. The offensive lineman has appeared to turn a corner heading into this season. The Bears’ complaint with Claypool seems to be in the same vein. According to Waddle and Silvy, Claypool isn’t where the Bears want him to be at this point in the offseason:

“I have heard from a few people inside that building that he is not somebody who is very self-motivated,” Marc Silverman said. “There’s a long way to go. Chase Claypool can change the narrative.”

Those comments directly contradict the narrative offensive coordinator Luke Getsy gave the press core in OTAs. Getsy said Claypool was in a “much better place” this offseason than where he was with the Bears in the regular season following his trade to Chicago.

Chicago Bears fans react to Chase Claypool report

I think there will be a lot of spin inside the building at the wide receiver position this year. Claypool and Darnell Mooney are competing on the field this season for a new contract next offseason. I wasn’t surprised Mooney or Claypool weren’t practicing during OTAs. They have too much on the line this season to risk making their injury worse before training camp begins.

Bears fans had their own takes on the matter. Here are the best takes of the report Bears management has a bone to pick with Claypool.

Looking back at history, the majority of “rumors” painting athletes as not hard working or self motivating have turned out to be false. They did this to fields as well during the draft. I don’t believe this https://t.co/NLpdC0Qzrp — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) June 16, 2023

I get the Claypool’s start with Chicago wasn’t great, but it still seems way too early to start counting him out. Claypool hasn’t even played a full season for Chicago yet. I fully believe he’ll have a bounce-back year for the #Bears. https://t.co/VohqevmWve — Bearsszn (@bearssznn) June 15, 2023

It’s really gonna be so crazy seeing a trio of DJ Moore, Mooney, and Marvin Harrison Next year 🙏🏽 https://t.co/lIAxlPpG5p — Narv👨🏽‍🦯 (@Narv2121) June 15, 2023

Trading away the 32nd pick for him will always be funny in my mind https://t.co/GLzJ5Yahij — Elliott B (@SconnieFanBoy93) June 15, 2023

Chase Claypool will be fine https://t.co/fbXAcM8zPQ — Nemowitdreds (@major_key20) June 15, 2023

Another reminder that trade deadline deal buyers better bring their own bewaredness? Selling Teams don’t usually trade good or great players on rookie contracts https://t.co/kIhr2NXqJX — Mark Tauscher (@MarkTauscher65) June 14, 2023

I mean, it’s June & I’ve tried to not overreact to any of this, but confirming what some of us already expected & saw out of Claypool is ominous at best. It’s not like plenty in the media weren’t rooting for this guy & it’s just slander. It just is another data point to the guy https://t.co/AhR7BQD4ho — B (@BShulkes) June 15, 2023

Tyler Scott’s time to shine 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/e7CIJqUWTQ — Darb (@kiclerbag_b) June 16, 2023

Poles better hope that offensive lineman pans out. https://t.co/uBP95z2Dnq — Black 🦅 (@Kuroeagles) June 16, 2023

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE