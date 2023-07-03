Chicago Bears fans react to major injury update in the form of a jacked Darnell Mooney photo

Several key members of the Chicago Bears were pictured working out together during the long Fourth of July weekend. Fans immediately noticed Darnell Mooney looks…swoll.

Mooney missed practices during spring OTAs as he rehabs from a fractured ankle he sustained last season. Mooney was expected to be back in time for training camp later in July. He was seen running routes recently with several Bears offensive starters.

Justin Fields, Cole Kmet, and D.J. Moore joined Mooney at Maine South High School to get a workout in on their off day.

One projected starter missing in the picture is Chase Claypool. Claypool is trying to heal from a soft tissue injury before training camp. Claypool, like Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, has been spotted modeling during the summer break.

Update: #Bears WR Chase Claypool is currently modeling in Paris, France. Via Claypool's Instagram account.pic.twitter.com/LOVDZB41i8 pic.twitter.com/g4gAKG3D8N — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 26, 2023

Chicago Bears fans react to a swoll Darnell Mooney

Bears fans immediately noticed Mooney’s new build. He looks good after spending much of the offseason boxing. Here are the best takes of Mooney looking jacked and the Bears’ offense improving this week.

Mooney lookin jacked like TO — Alvin Lee (@alvinieee) July 3, 2023

These 3 probably going be the ones with the most targets — Trey-theBearsfan (@TreyDaBearsFan) July 3, 2023

Mooney been in the weight room — BriskerStan (@xBearDownx) July 3, 2023

Fields has slimmed down — exceptionalNeegah (@BigsquirrelI) July 3, 2023

Mooney def put that work in this offseason 💪💪 — 🅿️aul 🅰️nderson™️ (@paulandersonpr) July 3, 2023

Somebody seems to be missing from this… — QuannyBsNephew (@QuannyBsNephew) July 3, 2023

So this is looking positive for Mooney being ready to go by training camp😂😂 — Eli Grimes🎙 (@eli_grimes01) July 3, 2023

mooney is RIPPED😤😮‍💨 — aj (@ajdavis22800) July 3, 2023

Mooney looking jacked — Werngully (@werngully) July 3, 2023

