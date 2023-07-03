Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears fans react to major injury update in the form of a jacked Darnell Mooney photo

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Bears Darnell Mooney
Photo courtesy of Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Several key members of the Chicago Bears were pictured working out together during the long Fourth of July weekend. Fans immediately noticed Darnell Mooney looks…swoll.

Mooney missed practices during spring OTAs as he rehabs from a fractured ankle he sustained last season. Mooney was expected to be back in time for training camp later in July. He was seen running routes recently with several Bears offensive starters.

Justin Fields, Cole Kmet, and D.J. Moore joined Mooney at Maine South High School to get a workout in on their off day.

One projected starter missing in the picture is Chase Claypool. Claypool is trying to heal from a soft tissue injury before training camp. Claypool, like Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, has been spotted modeling during the summer break.

Chicago Bears fans react to a swoll Darnell Mooney

Bears fans immediately noticed Mooney’s new build. He looks good after spending much of the offseason boxing. Here are the best takes of Mooney looking jacked and the Bears’ offense improving this week.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply