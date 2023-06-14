Chicago Bears: Report gives much-needed good update on wide receiver

Reports coming from Chicago Bears OTAs this year have generally been more positive about the offense this year compared to last year. That trend continued Wednesday with a positive report on a wide receiver they need to make the passing game really go in Justin Fields’ third season with the Bears.

The Bears have upgraded the offensive roster for the 2023 season, and they should be the team’s best unit on the field this year. However, there will be some growing pains for rookie right tackle Darnell Wright. The team still lacks quality depth, so missing a starting wide receiver or two will hurt the Bears’ chance of success this season.

Two starting wide receivers, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, were not practicing again Wednesday as they deal with injury this offseason. Head coach Matt Ebeflus said yesterday he expects both players to be back practicing in training camp. With those two out, D.J. Moore, who the Bears traded for this offseason, has been the starter getting his reps in during OTAs.

The Chicago Bears are seeing one WR trade pay off with D.J. Moore

According to Larry Mayer with the Bears, the Fields-Moore connection looked sharp again Wednesday. Moore snagged a tight ball thrown by Fields into double coverage. Mayer said Moore seems to be the most impressive Bears player he’s seen on the team this offseason.

Highlight of today’s #Bears practice was DJ Moore plucking a long Justin Fields pass out of the air between two defenders. Moore has been most impressive player I’ve seen this offseason; so incredibly smooth and makes everything look easy. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) June 14, 2023

Fields weren’t perfect Wednesday, not that he has to be in OTAs. According to Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, Fields threw one interception to Jaquan Brisker on Wednesday during a seven-on-seven drill.

From Bears minicamp, Day 2 at Halas Hall…

– Play of the day: Justin Fields hitting DJ Moore for an explosive gain with Jaylon Johnson in tight coverage.

– Jaquan Brisker had an INT of Fields in 7-on-7.

– Still no Claypool, Mooney, Sanborn. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) June 14, 2023

This Bears team should be better than the 2022 squad

Still, the reports overall should excite Bears fans with what beat reporters see at practices with Moore. Fields has a legitimate number-one wide receiver to throw to. I think I speak for most fans when I say I can’t wait for training camp videos to come out to see the Fields-Moore connection with pads on.

The mood of these OTAs in reports seems to be much better than last season. And they should; the Bears are improved noticeably on paper from being the worst team in the league. Rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter is impressing coaches, players, and the media during OTAs. While he’s doing so without pads, there is reason to hope the defensive line will be better than last season.

Now it’s up to general manager Ryan Poles to decide if what he’s seen in OTAs this offseason warrants a major move for a defensive end before training camp. That’ll be the true tell as to what the Bears think of this team after OTAs.

