Chicago Bears fans react to troubling report on 1st-round pick Darnell Wright

The first day of mandatory minicamp didn’t go so well at the end for Chicago Bears 1st-round pick Darnell Wright. Bears fans seemed nervous about the pick on social media after reports came out on his struggles Tuesday.

According to Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune, Wright gave up two sacks to linebacker Terrell Lewis during a two-minute drill. Wright let Lewis pass him three times during the end-of-half series.

First day of #Bears minicamp has wrapped up. If it was an open training camp practice, there would be buzz about Terrell Lewis, who the team picked up last December. Lewis blew past RT Darnell Wright on 3 snaps in an end-of-half series, creating 2 sacks. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) June 13, 2023

That’s a rough welcome to camp for the rookie right tackle. The Bears traded down twice to take Wright with the tenth pick in this year’s draft. The Bears decided to bolster the offensive line’s edge protection versus taking a sure defensive tackle talent in Jalen Carter due to the latter’s having character concerns.

Chicago Bears fans react to Darnell Wright’s struggles

There’s no reason to be overly worried after the first day of mandatory camp about Wright. The pads won’t be on until July. But Wright needs to get up to speed here quickly if he wants to start this year. Larry Borom didn’t do enough last season to keep the Bears from drafting his replacement, but I highly doubt he’d have given up two sacks to a practice squad player in a two-minute drill.

Bears fans on Twitter were pretty nervous after Biggs’ report. Here are the best takes of Wright giving up two sacks. (The number of Bears fans upset the team chose a bust at “11” is comical and sad, given Justin Jones’ remarks Tuesday about Packers fans.)

Terrell Lewis a sleeper? Also, welcome to the NFL Darnell Wright.#DaBears https://t.co/vuFiiLpMNP — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) June 13, 2023

We really drafted a bust at 11 — justH1M fields defender (@zachknowsball) June 13, 2023

If anything that looks bad on Darnell 😵‍💫 https://t.co/aCyxkv5HH3 — Denji (@Cris_Haley) June 13, 2023

It is impossible to evaluate an offensive or defensive lineman without pads. https://t.co/3NErAMNnq5 — Arpeety (@ArpeetKamdar) June 13, 2023

Great start for the 11th pick! https://t.co/LwAz519VV3 — George Atsaves (@GAtsaves) June 13, 2023

it’s over he’s a bust https://t.co/T0K90PZQ9B — Sell the team, Jerry📟 (@MouraToWrexham) June 13, 2023

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE