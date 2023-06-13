Trending
Chicago Bears fans react to troubling report on 1st-round pick Darnell Wright

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Bears Darnell Wright
Photo courtesy of the Chicago Bears

The first day of mandatory minicamp didn’t go so well at the end for Chicago Bears 1st-round pick Darnell Wright. Bears fans seemed nervous about the pick on social media after reports came out on his struggles Tuesday.

According to Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune, Wright gave up two sacks to linebacker Terrell Lewis during a two-minute drill. Wright let Lewis pass him three times during the end-of-half series.

That’s a rough welcome to camp for the rookie right tackle. The Bears traded down twice to take Wright with the tenth pick in this year’s draft. The Bears decided to bolster the offensive line’s edge protection versus taking a sure defensive tackle talent in Jalen Carter due to the latter’s having character concerns.

Chicago Bears fans react to Darnell Wright’s struggles

There’s no reason to be overly worried after the first day of mandatory camp about Wright. The pads won’t be on until July. But Wright needs to get up to speed here quickly if he wants to start this year. Larry Borom didn’t do enough last season to keep the Bears from drafting his replacement, but I highly doubt he’d have given up two sacks to a practice squad player in a two-minute drill.

Chicago Bears
Bears first-round pick Darnell Wright

Bears fans on Twitter were pretty nervous after Biggs’ report. Here are the best takes of Wright giving up two sacks. (The number of Bears fans upset the team chose a bust at “11” is comical and sad, given Justin Jones’ remarks Tuesday about Packers fans.)

 

Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

