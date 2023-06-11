Chicago Bears: Former 1st-round pass rusher surprisingly just became available

The Chicago Bears must add more depth to the defensive end chart before training camp. One potential signing just became available for the Bears in free agency.

The Chicago Bears need another DE

General manager Ryan Poles made the Defensive tackle a point of emphasis in the 2023 NFL Draft. He took three defensive tackles. Two were taken within the first three rounds. At defensive end this offseason, Poles signed DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green in free agency this year, but neither is considered a true starter.

Unfortunately for the Bears, time is running out to sign a starter in free agency. Many of the top names left after the draft have been signed already, although Yannick Ngakoue and Jadeveon Clowney are two good options for Poles to still consider. The Bears could seek a trade for elite talent, but Poles might not want to lose unnecessary draft capital for this season. The team might be resigned to bringing in another rotational body with a high ceiling for training camp.

Could Takk McKinley be a good signing for the Bears?

The Dallas Cowboys released Takk McKinley Friday. It came as a surprise as the Cowboys signed him in March. McKinley is a former first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 draft class. Like offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, he seems to fit the profile of a Poles signing at this point in the year.

McKinley has 20 sacks and 63 solo tackles in his NFL career. That’s three sacks better than Green, albeit with one more NFL season. According to Pro Football Focus, McKinley’s grades have been consistently better than Ngakoue’s the previous few seasons. McKinley has also shown better results as a run defender than Ngakoue. He could be an intriguing signing for the Bears this offseason.

The Bears could think about adding McKinley and Ngakoue to the roster before camp. McKinley could be a better defensive end for early or running downs, with Ngakoue rotating in for likely passing situations.

