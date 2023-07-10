Chicago Bears: Photo emerges of defensive line working out on questionable playing surface

A photo released on social media Monday showed several key members of the Chicago Bears defensive line working out on a questionable playing surface. The Bears are on their summer break between June OTAs and training camp, which will start in a couple of weeks.

Photo shows Chicago Bears players training on a brownish field

Players often get together to work out during their official time off. Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney. D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet were seen working out together at a high school in Illinois last week. Dallas photographer Troop O’Neal captured a photo of DeMarcus Walker, Justin Jones, and Andrew Billings training together in Texas.

DeMarcus Walker, Justin Jones, and Andrew Billings are among several of the Chicago Bears D-line training together in Texas. (Pictures via @Take1Troop) pic.twitter.com/8QOnjs5BC1 — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 10, 2023

One thing to note in that picture, that grass is toast.

It’s extremely hot 🥵 in Texas. Much of the state, including the Dallas/Fort Worth area, have been under a heat advisory off and on for weeks. Temperatures, and the heat index, have spiked into the triple digits.

Incase you’re wondering how hot it is in Texas… pic.twitter.com/qLT8oHA2lp — Clayton Tramel (@ClaytonTramel) July 10, 2023

The weather looks like it’s taking a toll on the grass. The neighborhood around the field looks even more parched than the surface the Bears pass rushers were working out on. The boys will need to make sure they take precautions on the questionable surface to keep their feet–and stay hydrated.

Bears players are used to bad playing surfaces

Bears players have a history of training on sloppy field conditions during the summer. Last sumner, kicker Cario Santos said he had to stop practicing at a high school becuase the field was nicer than Soldier Field. He was kicking on a sandy surface by the time he was at training camp in August.

It’s a good sign the Bears defensive line is getting together to workout before training camp. Head coach Matt Eberflus expects them to be in shape when they start practice July 26. But they’ll need their legs to be healthy by the time they play at Soldier Field for the preseason–whatever shape the grass is in.

