Chicago Bears fans thrash Jordan Love on social media after another abysmal practice report

The clutch gene has not been strong with Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in OTAs. Chicago Bears fans love it. Aaron Rodgers’ successor has had a history of struggling to finish practice this offseason. That trend continued Wednesday, the Packers’ final day of mandatory minicamp practice. (Head coach Matt LaFleur canceled Thursday’s practice in favor of a team bonding activity.)

According to Andy Herman with Packer Report, Love threw his final pass of the spring to cornerback Jaire Alexander. Rookie quarterback Sean Clifford threw an interception in the drill too. Backup Danny Etling failed to win his drive after missing a wide-open wide receiver for a sure touchdown.

Love’s two minute drill ends with a ball right to Jaire Alexander. Not sure what he saw on the play but that’s about the easiest pick Jaire will ever get. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) June 14, 2023

Interceptions happen in practice. Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw one in a less important seven-on-seven drill Wednesday. However, Love has now finished multiple practices in OTAs, throwing picks in the two-minute drill. He’s struggling with high-pressure situations in practice.

Chicago Bears fans taunt Jordan Love for his INTs

Bears fans reading the reports were somewhat relieved the Packers have a human at quarterback again. Aaron Rodgers was one of the better quarterbacks to run a two-minute offense, at least in the regular season. Here are the best takes from Bears fans on Love throwing yet another costly interception.

Idk who that guy is but it sounds bad https://t.co/45gmOdiqkX pic.twitter.com/YcrVvujTrg — Let Ryan Poles Eat (@POLESPLSEAT) June 14, 2023

Been saying it since he was drafted, this is Green Bay’s Mitch Trubisky 🤷‍♂️ Hope y’all enjoyed the Rodgers era because it’s about to get bad https://t.co/NgG89PuEGS — Pete (@Pete_Martuneac) June 14, 2023

this guy has done nothing but play the packers defense his whole career, he should be able to piece them up 🤣 https://t.co/2xUziaU06x — Cameron 🐻 ⬇️ (@cpalmiter03) June 14, 2023

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE