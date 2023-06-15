Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears fans thrash Jordan Love on social media after another abysmal practice report

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Jordan Love Chicago Bears
Photo courtesy of the NFL

The clutch gene has not been strong with Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in OTAs. Chicago Bears fans love it. Aaron Rodgers’ successor has had a history of struggling to finish practice this offseason. That trend continued Wednesday, the Packers’ final day of mandatory minicamp practice. (Head coach Matt LaFleur canceled Thursday’s practice in favor of a team bonding activity.)

According to Andy Herman with Packer Report, Love threw his final pass of the spring to cornerback Jaire Alexander. Rookie quarterback Sean Clifford threw an interception in the drill too. Backup Danny Etling failed to win his drive after missing a wide-open wide receiver for a sure touchdown.

Interceptions happen in practice. Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw one in a less important seven-on-seven drill Wednesday. However, Love has now finished multiple practices in OTAs, throwing picks in the two-minute drill. He’s struggling with high-pressure situations in practice.

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
NFL: Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love struggles in practice.

Chicago Bears fans taunt Jordan Love for his INTs

Bears fans reading the reports were somewhat relieved the Packers have a human at quarterback again. Aaron Rodgers was one of the better quarterbacks to run a two-minute offense, at least in the regular season. Here are the best takes from Bears fans on Love throwing yet another costly interception.

 

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply