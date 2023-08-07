BREAKING: Chicago Bears 1st opponent’s head coach stepping down for matchup

The Chicago Bears will face a team playing through a unique situation Saturday as they’ll have a new head coach on the sideline. The Bears will play the Tennessee Titans in their first preseason game this week.

While this month is typically huge for players competing for playing time or a roster spot, one coach will be under the magnifying glass this weekend.

Tennessee Titans HC steps down before Chicago Bears game

According to Teresa Walker with the Associated Press, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced he stepped down for the Titans matchup against the Bears. Defensive line coach Terrell Williams will serve as the Titans’ head coach. Vrabel will assist Williams. Vravel said Williams deserved the opportunity.

Mike Vrabel announces that assistant HC and DL coach Terrell Williams will serve as Titans’ HC vs Bears on Saturday. Vrabel will be assisting. Great exposure for Williams down the road for potential HC candidacy: pic.twitter.com/lQXfDXEL7J — Teresa Walker 👑 (@TeresaMWalker) August 7, 2023

Williams has been a defense line coach in college and the NFL since 1998. He was promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach this year. Williams has been with the Titans since the 2018 season and has consistently coached one of the better units in the NFL.

This is a bold move by the Titans during their first preseason game. Coaches typically have certain plays called and make personnel decisions in preseason games to help the organization with player evaluations before the regular season starts.

That situation will be worth watching when the Bears play the Titans Saturday.

