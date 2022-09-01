The Chicago Bears made another waiver claim on Thursday with WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network tweeted the type of news Bears fans have been waiting for all offseason: Justin Fields is getting help from another wide receiver.

The #Bears claimed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers from the #Vikings, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2022

Ihmir Smith-Marsette was waived by the Vikings to make room for WR Jalen Reagor, acquired in a trade with the Eagles. Smith-Marsette, a second-year player out of Iowa, was drafted by Minnesota in the 5th round of the 2021 NFL draft, which, according to Dan Orlovsky, automatically disqualifies him from being the Bears #2 wide receiver. Nevertheless, he played in eight games last year for the Vikings, starting one, and hauling in five catches for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns.

This is the latest in a wave of waiver claims by GM Ryan Poles, the most of any team in the NFL this year.

Bears Fans Rejoice

Fans who waited through multiple rounds of traded picks and defensive back selections are pretty much ready to jump for joy whenever they read the words “Bears add wide receiver” in the same sentence. So you can guess what the reaction was like on Bears Twitter.

Young. Decent size. BURNER. Experience in the scheme. Dangerous return ability. Love this. https://t.co/rioMXJeo2S — Dhruv Koul (@DhruvKoul) September 1, 2022

Maybe a little too enthusiastic at times:

OH MY GOD HES SO HIM OHHHH MY GODDDDD https://t.co/hDwbyl2rlz pic.twitter.com/XeA1B4rrir — Let Ryan Poles Eat (@POLESPLSEAT) September 1, 2022

Just maybe.

Shut up idiots we are going to the super bowl, get in https://t.co/JR3vrSQ61Y — B (@BShulkes) September 1, 2022

Hey. It’s been a long couple of years for the Windy City Faithful. Gotta let them celebrate when they find reason to do so. Welcome to the Bears, Ihmir Smith-Marsette. No pressure.

