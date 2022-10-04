PFF: Chicago Bears take QB in first round of 2023 Draft

Will the Chicago Bears move on from Justin Fields next year?

In the summer, local Chicago media and fans thought national media talking heads like Mike Florio were out of their minds for “hot takes” on the new regime. Florio’s theory in April was that first-year general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus weren’t sold on the previous regime’s second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

How four games can change a city. The fickle Chicago Bears fanbase is ready to throw in the towel on Fields’ career. Poor play in the passing game is a typical fall Sunday afternoon in Chicago. However, the early 2022 campaign has been exceedingly terrible.

Michael Renner with Pro Football Focus thinks the Bears will be done with the Fields experiment after this season. In their 2023 mock draft, Renner has the Bears taking Alabama quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner Bryce Young with the 4th overall pick:

At 6-foot and 194 pounds, Young won’t tick all the boxes physically. When he steps on the field, though, he ticks boxes left and right. He’s already earned a 91.3 overall grade this season without the two top-50 draft picks he lost at receiver from last season.

This would be a terrible pick for the Chicago Bears

Young won’t tick any boxes for the Chicago Bears. Add three years of NFL experience, plug him into this offense, and he’s not doing any better than Fields. In fact, with his slight frame, center Sam Mustipher is probably calling Young’s mother Julie before Bryce’s wake in late September to apologize.

Renner must be looking at overall season stats instead of watching the games this season on Young. At this point in the season, Young’s stats should be sky high, like one’s blood sugar after eating a Little Debbie, as Alabama has had a month full of cupcakes to start the season. His only real tests, Texas and Arkansas, were ones Young hopes aren’t viewed by scouts before the NFL draft. Young had 173 yards passing against Arkansas. That doesn’t seem like a passing total that impresses Bears fans.

The Chicago Bears are too depleted all over the roster to draft a quarterback in 2023. Before considering a backup for Fields, the team needs to find help at the EDGE, defensive tackle, wide receiver, and offensive linemen positions. Young wouldn’t have a chance in Chicago without first-round help on the offense. And they can’t give that to Young if they draft him fourth overall. It would just repeat the cycle of the permanent rebuild.

