Justin Fields will miss Wednesday’s practice

The Chicago Bears are heading into Week 15 trying to evaluate talent and possibly play spoiler. The Bears are 3-10 and currently hold the second pick in the 2023 draft. Quarterback Justin Fields is one player the Bears want to see progress before next season. His status for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles is unclear on Wednesday.

According to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields would not practice Wednesday. The second-year quarterback has an illness. Fields is considered day-to-day.

Per Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, QB Justin Fields will not practice today because of an illness. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) December 14, 2022

"It's day-to-day." Eberflus said, adding that he anticipates Fields will be able to play Sunday. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) December 14, 2022

Fields missed the Bears’ loss to the New York Jets with a shoulder injury he sustained against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. He played through it against the Green Bay Packers before the Bears’ bye week. The Bears could and should use this as an excuse to shut Fields down against the Eagles. Pro Football Focus grades the Eagles as having the NFL’s best pass rush. But knowing this staff, they’ll risk Fields’ shoulder to go 4-10 and cost the team draft position.

