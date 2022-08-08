Report: Bulls get great news on Lonzo Ball’s injury update

Lonzo Ball might be ready to play for the Chicago Bulls soon

The timetable for Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball’s return from injury has been up in the air. A recent update seems more promising for Ball. Ball tore his left Meniscus last season and was supposed to be out 6-8 weeks.

The injury has lingered since his January surgery. Reports came out in July that the Bulls were worried about the 24-year olds recovery. Monday, a report came out that showed progress for Ball’s return.

There’s confidence in Lonzo Ball’s camp that Lonzo will be ready for the start of the season, per @JamalCollier. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 8, 2022

The Bulls need Ball to be healthy for this season. Ball was playing extremely well for the Bulls before his injury. The Bulls were playing like one of the best teams in the league when he was healthy. With the Bulls’ recent additions to the roster, the team should have a chance in the playoffs if the roster is healthy.

Ball was providing some help with assists and improved three-point shooting, but where he really shined was on defense. He averaged 1.8 steals a game and 0.9 blocks per game.

