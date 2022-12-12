REPORT: Chicago Bears running backs expected to change soon

The lineup for the Chicago Bears running backs should change

Different combinations of Chicago Bears running backs have been used since Khalil Herbert was placed on the injured reserve. The Bears went to rookie Trestan Ebner in their game against the Atlanta Falcons. He had a rough game averaging just 1.3 yards per rush in the Bears’ loss. That change at the number two slot for running back wouldn’t be the last one of the year.

The Bears have switched to Darrynton Evans to relieve David Montgomery against the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers. Evans has done better than Ebner but should have less of a workload in the coming weeks.

According to Colleen Kane of The Chicago Tribune, head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Herbert should return to the team soon:

“Herbert has been on injured reserve with a hip injury since mid-November, and Eberflus said the Bears expect him to return once he’s eligible after sitting out his fourth game Sunday. Herbert had 108 carries for 643 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games before he was injured. “We’re excited about getting him back next week,” Eberflus said. “He’s been working. In fact, I just talked to him in the hallway here a little bit ago, and he’s getting ready to go. He’s been hitting his max speeds and his jumps look good and his power in his legs looks great.”

This will help the Bears’ offense be more lethal in their rushing attack as he’ll be paired again with quarterback Justin Fields, who recently came back from his injury. The two were one of the best running duos in the league before their injuries. The Bears brass will have a chance to evaluate their running back situation with Montgomery’s contract expiring at the end of the season.

