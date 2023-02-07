REPORT: Former Bears safety a Texans defensive coordinator candidate

A former Bears safety is a defensive coordinator candidate

The Houston Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as their head coach after they fired Lovie Smith following the season. The Texans are now looking at a former Bears safety as a possible defensive coordinator next season. Ryans and the Texans are looking to rebuild a team that finished 31st in the league–or one spot above the Bears.

According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Texans have requested permission for Chris Harris to interview for their vacant defensive coordinator job. They also requested New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel to interview as well.

Sources: Texans request permission to interview Commanders’ Chris Harris, Jets’ Marquand Manuel for defensive coordinator job @KPRC2https://t.co/5Amrr0SDLV@KPRC2 https://t.co/K8GWNFcYF9 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 7, 2023

Harris played for the Bears in two stints. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Bears in 2005. Harris would play with them through the 2006 season when the Bears made it to the Super Bowl. Harris would intercept Peyton Manning on the possession following Deven Hester’s kick-return touchdown.

(As a Bears fan in my early thirties now, that was the best position I’ve ever seen the Bears in to win a championship. But they blew it with a three and out the next offensive series and a blown coverage on the Colts’ next series; that high feeling was short-lived.)

After Devin Hester took back the opening kickoff, Chris Harris picks off Peyton Manning on the ensuing possession. The game should’ve just ended there, the Bears obviously had this one taken care of. #TurnoverTuesday | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/oyJTWAa7GS — Bear Down Blog (@BearDown_Blog) February 8, 2022

Harris left after the Super Bowl to play for the Panthers. He’d return to the Bears for the 2010-11 seasons. Harris would take the devensive quality control coaching job for the Bears during the 2013-14 seasons. We’ll see if the former Bears safety can rasie up the ranks to be the Texans’ defensive coordinator.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE