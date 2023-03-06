Report: Ryan Poles on why the Bears would trade the number one overall draft pick soon

Ryan Poles talks about draft trades

General manager Ryan Poles will be busy the next few weeks leading up to the free agency. The Chicago Bears will need to plot who’s available for free agency and how to win necessary bids following Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline. But there’s another complication Poles has before the start of free agency on March 15th (the pre-negotiation period will start on March 13th), and it includes the Bears’ first-round draft pick.

According to Peter King with NBC Sports, Poles talked about his mindset during the NFL Scouting Combine. Poles said he believes the Bears can use the number one overall draft pick to receive first-round picks in 2024 and 2025. He indicated that the Bears might need to make a move sooner than draft night, maybe even before the free agency period, as potential trade partners could be soothed with a quarterback they sign in free agency:

“Should we do this before free agency? Or should we wait?” he said. “I don’t know. That’s what I’ve communicated [to teams]. I could carry this all the way until we’re on the clock the night of the draft. But then there’s teams that want some certainty because, ‘If I need a quarterback bad, should I do that now when some of these guys, like Derek Carr, are out there?’ To me, they’ve got to go so much more above to do it now. “I’m not greedy with it. But they’re gonna have to go above and beyond to close the door now.”

Let’s hope Ryan Poles is a little greedy. After all, the Bears need to take advantage of a position they haven’t held since 1947.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE