Teven Jenkins had missed several practices in training camp

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins was seen practicing Saturday, per multiple reports. The Bears’ second-year tackle had been working with the training staff since last week. Numerous reports were hovering around about Jenkins’s status with the team.

One report came out that there were riffs between Jenkins and the Bears new coaching staff. Another report came out shortly after that the team was actively trying to trade Jenkins. Head coach Matt Eberflus and the staff said earlier this week that he’d be back on the practice field when he could. And that was Saturday.

Teven Jenkins is back on the practice field this morning for the first time since the 1st day of camp. #Bears are in full pads. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 6, 2022

The Bears are going to need Jenkins to be healthy this year. Jenkins is considered to be the most talented offensive lineman on the team’s roster. The Bears already have injuries such as center Lucas Patrick that has put more holes into the lineup.

Teven Jenkins is competing for a starting spot

Friday, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Jenkins will be competing for a starting spot at either left or right tackle.

"None of that is solidified" – Luke Getsy on the Bears not being close right now to having a starting 5 on the OL. Getsy did say that when Teven Jenkins gets back, he'll be in competition for a starting spot at left or right tackle. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 5, 2022

Jenkins will have to compete against Braxton Jones, who has been with the first team at left tackle, and Riley Reiff, who has been the first team right tackle. It’ll be interesting to see where the Bears pop him in.

