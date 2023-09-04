Ryan Poles is in Durham to scout the Clemson and Duke battle on Monday night

The Chicago Bears are set to kickoff the 2023 season by hosting the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 on Sunday afternoon. And as the team gets ready to face their arch rival, general manager Ryan Poles is already doing his homework for the 2024 NFL draft.

Poles was one of three general managers attending Monday’s Atlantic Coast Conference showdown between Clemson and Duke in Durham. Per Jordan Reid of ESPN, Poles, Buffalo’s Brandon Beane and New York Giants’ Joe Schoen are in attendance for the game:

16 NFL teams on-hand at the Clemson-Duke matchup: BAL, BUF, CAR, CHI, GB, KC, LAC, LVR, MIN, NE, NYG, PHI, SEA, SF, TEN, WAS 3 GMs in attendance: Beane (BUF), Poles (CHI) and Schoen (NYG) — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 4, 2023

In addition to the three general managers, 16 NFL teams had scouts at the game as well including the Bears. Now, this is nothing out of the ordinary for general managers to get out early on the scouting trail, as we have seen Poles and assistant Ian Cunningham make a few trips last season as well.

Ryan Poles getting a look at some prospects

It’s hard to say for sure who Poles and others are watching at the game, but there are intriguing prospects on both rosters.

For the Blue Devils, quarterback Riley Leonard is an interesting prospect that has a chance to really improve his stock. But left tackle Graham Barton is a name to watch as a prospect that will get tested early on against a good Clemson defensive line.

On the Clemson side, they have a handful of top 50 prospects including defensive back Nate Wiggins, linebackers Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. as well as defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro.

