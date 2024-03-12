Simone Biles’ husband and NFL defensive back Jonathan Owens has a new team

Jonathan Owens is leaving the Green Bay Packers and joining a team that is in the same division.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Owens, the husband of four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, has agreed to a two-year contract with the Chicago Bears in free agency. Sunny Shah, Owens’ agent, made the announcement.

Here’s how Simone Biles is reacting to the Bears signing Owens:

CHICAGO HERE HE COMES — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

also I just love the city of Chicago — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

pizza & hotdogs

F YEAH — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

In 2018, Owens, an athlete of Missouri Western State, signed a free agent contract to play in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals. It wasn’t until 2019 that he made his NFL debut, playing four seasons with the Houston Texans.

During his first three seasons in Houston, the 28-year-old played in just 14 games, recording one interception, one pass defensed, one fumble recovery, and eighteen tackles. However, in 2022, he had a breakout season with the team.

In 17 games in 2022, Owens finished with 125 tackles, one sack, and four passes defensed. Prior to the 2023 season, the Packers signed Owens to a one-year contract. In 17 games, he recorded 84 tackles, three passes defensed, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. In two postseason games for Green Bay, he also recorded seven tackles.

Now in Chicago, Owens is a part of a strong secondary that also includes Tyrique Stevenson, Jaylon Johnson, Jaquan Brisker, and the recently signed Kevin Byard, who signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the team on Sunday after being cut by the Philadelphia Eagles.

April 2023 saw the marriage of Owens and Biles, who had a formal wedding ceremony in May of the same year.

Biles is still training in the hopes of earning a position on the USA Gymnastics squad for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, while Owens is concentrated on the upcoming season.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE