Teven Jenkins appears to have sadness about possible trade

Teven Jenkins doesn’t feel comfortable with his place in Chicago

Reports came out yesterday that the Chicago Bears were still fielding inquiries for a possible Teven Jenkins trade. Ian Rapoport said the Bears might cut or trade Jenkins soon. Jenkins survived the 53-man roster cut, but it appears as if a trade is still a real possibility.

Jenkins is currently projected to be the Bears starting right guard. With news coming out Tuesday that the Bears cut hometown favorite Michael Schofield, it seemed as if Jenkins was a lock, and any trade rumors might be put to rest.

Following Tuesday’s practice, Jenkins addressed the media. His comments made it appear as if he knows a trade from the Bears is still a possibilty. Jenkins talked about how he doesn’t feel secure that he has a home in Chicago, and that he has a lot of uncertainty right now.

“You go home wondering wherther or not you’re going to be in the same place tomorrow or not. So for me right now it’s a little uneasy,” he said.

Teven Jenkins was asked if he was confident that he'd be on the roster on opening day in 12 days. “That’s not for me to decide. That’s up to them, however they want to put it or however they want to answer that.” — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 30, 2022

More from Jenkins: "You want to have a home, you want to be where you are. … Uncertainty about where you’re going to be, is always uneasy. You go home wondering whether or not you’re going to be in the same place tomorrow or not. So for me right now it’s a little uneasy.” — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 30, 2022

Jenkins said that ease didn’t go away when he found out he made the 53-man roster.

Jenkins: "I was even wondering today because I wasn’t sure about my future at all right now." "Ultimately I still can’t (feel certain) right now. It’s just about attacking every day." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 30, 2022

The Bears need to set Teven Jenkins mind at ease

It’s disgraceful that the Bears are treating Jenkins this way. He shouldn’t be left in limbo with less than two weeks to go before the seasosn starts. Jenkins has mentioned before that his agent speaks to the Bears management for him.

It’s time that the Bears send a public message that they support Teven Jenkins or trade him. The trade talks are a discration for the team at this point. If your starting gaurd is publicly telling the media he’s he feels “uneasy”, maybe it’s becuase the message the Bears administration is giving is seperate from the coaching staff.

This is a distraction that’s been allowed to be prolonged because of general manager Ryan Poles. Poles needs to fix this asap.

