The Chicago Bears’ offensive line struggled on their first drive of Saturday’s Week Three preseason game in Cleveland. After that drive, the starting offensive line manhandled the Cleveland Browns’ backups. According to an NFL insider, their performance might not have been enough to appease the front office.

The Bears’ offensive line has been the subject of much malaise for the team this offseason. The coaching staff has tried many different starting combinations and brought in veteran talent to help a primarily youthful unit.

They still might add more help to the roster. Reports have also come out during training camp that second-year offensive lineman Teven Jenkins and the Bears management in the new regime might be on rocky ground.

Ian Rapoport gave an interview Monday on NFL Now. He said that the Bears might still be looking to trade Jenkins. Even though Jenkins has been impressive during the preseason, Rapoport said to his “understanding” the Bears have continued to “engage” talks with other teams for a possible trade. He said a cut was possible but unlikely for Jenkins.

From NFL Now: Looking at some possible trade candidates, focusing on #Bears OL Teven Jenkins and #Raiders OL Alex Leatherwood. pic.twitter.com/Pxz7csBveB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

Jenkins’ play has been enough to warrant a stay with the Chicago Bears

Jenkins had an impressive performance Saturday, including making a highlight reel pancake block. There was a rumor on social media that the Bears were using that performance by Jenkins to dress him up for a trade. Jenkins hinted in comments last week that he was looking to put up good tape for the Bears or possibly the team he would be traded to. It’s incredible that this rumor is still being discussed after Saturday’s game.

It would make no sense to trade Jenkins at this point. The Chicago Bears need good offensive linemen. From what’s been shown in preseason games, Jenkins appears to be the team’s best option at right guard. He may have been drafted as a tackle, but quarterback Justin Fields’ best chance to survive this season is with Jenkins on the line—even if that is at right guard.

