Insider reveals Chicago Bears OL is worse than advertised

The Chicago Bears don’t appear content with the OL’s status quo

Numerous national media outlets have been hamming the Chicago Bears for what the team has put around their second-year quarterback Justin Fields. The team doesn’t have great options at the wide receiver position. The offensive line looks pitiful after being faced with a few significant injuries in camp.

The Bears have changed players’ positions, like Teven Jenkins moving to right guard. They added veteran help, like Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield.

Jenkins is still in the mix to be possibly traded. Schofield might get cut soon. Reiff appears to be beaten out at left and right tackle by a rookie, Braxton Jones, and a second-year tackle, Larry Borom, who were both taken in the 5th round of their respective draft.

Whatever mix the Bears have tried so far does not appear to satisfy the team’s management. The Bears are looking at making more moves at the offensive line position, according to a new report by Adam Jahns with The Athletic:

There have been rumblings in league circles that the Bears have explored adding other offensive linemen, including veteran guards, in the trade market. It won’t be surprising if new faces are added later after cuts are made across the league.

Will the Chicago Bears look to the streets for help?

General manager Ryan Poles said during the NFL draft that the Chicago Bears could find talent during free agency. “There’s still guys on the streets,” Poles said in April. So far, the names Poles has brought in off the streets were unable to dethrone the starters that the Bears are now complaining about.

It’s frankly embarrassing the Bears are looking at bringing in cold cuts off of another team’s training camp to feed the belly of the gutless wonders. Essentially, the Bears would concede that players not good enough to start or play for another team would be good enough to protect Fields this season. As Keyshawn Johnson reminded us this summer, that was already the case.

