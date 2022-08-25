Teven Jenkins just gave sly hint at viable trade from Bears

Teven Jenkins acknowledged trade rumors Thursday

Teven Jenkins has been the subject of much conjecture during the offseason and training camp. During the team’s most recent preseason game, the second-year Chicago Bears offensive lineman started at right guard.

Jenkins’ position status on the offensive line has been switched around, as has what group he gets to go out with at practice. Rumors were going around that there were hard feelings between the Bears’ new coaching staff and Jenkins.

Jenkins tried to downplay those reports during training camp. Recently, more reports came out that the Bears are still looking for a trade partner for Jenkins.

At Thursday’s press conference, Jenkins discussed the complications of playing with the rumors. Jenkins considered the last month a “rollercoaster” for him. Jenkins acknowledged the actual likelihood that the Bears want to trade him.

Jenkins views switching positions as a "season opportunity" and addresses whether that could be in Chicago or elsewhere. "Ultimately, any film is good film. So no matter if I’m gonna be here or no matter or however … I know you guys know the trade rumors and all that stuff. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 25, 2022

Teven Jenkins is in a challenging position

The Bears’ management are putting Jenkins in a challenging position here by allowing leaks to come out without responding in Jenkins’ favor. Jenkins has handled this situation well, considering the levels of abuse Bears fans have levied his way since.

General manager Ryan Poles will make another significant mistake if he trades Jenkins. Jenkins is considered to be the Bears’ most talented offensive lineman. With the awful roster Poles has constructed, the Bears will need Jenkins to help keep quarterback Justin Fields upright.

However, with Poles irritating veterans and trading elite players away, shopping the Bears’ best hope for the offensive line might be par for the course. He certainly isn’t going out of his way to defend a player who has said these rumors are messing with his emotions.

Add this to the Roquan Smith situation; we’re finding out that this isn’t a player-friendly regime

