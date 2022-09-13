Former second-round pick Teven Jenkins had an outstanding outing in his Week 1 start, according to Pro Football Focus

The Bears pulled off an amazing upset against the highly favored San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. The Bears showed grit on an incredibly rainy afternoon at Soldier Field. The performance of several players has been widely praised, in particular Teven Jenkins in limited snaps,

In an unusual move, Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick took turns manning the right guard position on Sunday. Lucas Patrick was injured early in training camp and needs to be worked into the lineup after missing the whole pre-season. Many thought Jenkins was being benched after missing a block, but this seemed to be the plan the whole way.

Matt Eberflus said the plan going into the SF game was to rotate Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick at right guard the entire whole time. Said he does not know if that rotation will continue going forward so long as Patrick has the q-tip on his right hand. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 11, 2022

One of the most significant developments from training camp was Teven Jenkins’s place on this team. There was even speculation at one point, that the Bears were looking to trade the Oklahoma State product. Thankfully none of this came to fruition, and Jenkins has found himself a new home at Right Guard. Now that may be paying off as PFF graded out his performance this week as the best Bears offensive lineman, and overall the 9th best of all NFL offensive guards.

Per @PFF, #Bears RG Teven Jenkins finished with an 81.7 offensive grade on 32 total snaps upon first review. Jenkins allowed just one pressure on 13 plays in pass protection. Nice outing for him, especially considering they rotated him in and out of the game. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 11, 2022

Highest graded Bears Offensive players wk 1 (PFF)

QB: Justin Fields (44.2 *Weather)

RB: Khalil Herbert (63.8) (Fields rushing grade: 65.9)

WR: Byron Pringle (84.3)

TE: Ryan Griffin (60.6)

OL: Teven Jenkins (77.9)

Run blocker: Jenkins (74.4)

Pass Blocker: Sam Mustipher (75.6) — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) September 12, 2022

teven jenkins had a pff grade of 77.9 ranks 8th among guards in week 1. — dave (@runbackdave) September 12, 2022

I can’t help but think the grades for Jenkins performance against San Francisco will earn him more playing time. It has widely been known that Teven Jenkins, based on his draft status, is the most talented lineman on the Bears roster. Upon review of game tape, as well as the PFF grades, it would benefit this staff to let Teven man the right guard position full-time.

👀 at Teven Jenkins at RG. He sets up, helps inside with the DT, then spies Nick Bosa trying to go under Borom’s block at RT, so he gives Bosa a pop before leading the way for his scrambling QB. #Bears pic.twitter.com/5qGtS94sHI — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) September 12, 2022

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE