Trending
Bears

Teven Jenkins earns high grades from Pro Football Focus in Week 1

Justin StahlerBy 2 Mins Read
Teven Jenkins
TevenJenkins2

Former second-round pick Teven Jenkins had an outstanding outing in his Week 1 start, according to Pro Football Focus

The Bears pulled off an amazing upset against the highly favored San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.  The Bears showed grit on an incredibly rainy afternoon at Soldier Field. The performance of several players has been widely praised, in particular Teven Jenkins in limited snaps,

In an unusual move, Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick took turns manning the right guard position on Sunday.  Lucas Patrick was injured early in training camp and needs to be worked into the lineup after missing the whole pre-season. Many thought Jenkins was being benched after missing a block, but this seemed to be the plan the whole way.

One of the most significant developments from training camp was Teven Jenkins’s place on this team.  There was even speculation at one point, that the Bears were looking to trade the Oklahoma State product.  Thankfully none of this came to fruition, and Jenkins has found himself a new home at Right Guard.  Now that may be paying off as PFF graded out his performance this week as the best Bears offensive lineman, and overall the 9th best of all NFL offensive guards.

 

I can’t help but think the grades for Jenkins performance against San Francisco will earn him more playing time. It has widely been known that Teven Jenkins, based on his draft status, is the most talented lineman on the Bears roster. Upon review of game tape, as well as the PFF grades, it would benefit this staff to let Teven man the right guard position full-time.

 

 

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply