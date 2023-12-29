Teven Jenkins receives an injury status update for his week 17 availability

Teven Jenkins sustained a concussion in the Bears’ loss in Cleveland on Dec 17th. He went on to miss the Bears’ week 16 win over Arizona. The Bears received good news on Jenkins in the final week 17 injury report. Teven Jenkins was a full participant in practice and has cleared concussion protocol. Jenkins will be available to play on Sunday when the Bears host the Atlanta Falcons.

Below is the full week 17 injury report. There are some other interesting developments there.

Cole Kmet’s status is concerning

Cole Kmet is probably the Bears best offensive weapon aside form DJ Moore. If Kmet cannot play the Bears offense will be severely limited as far as playmakers go. Kmet’s status makes the Darnell Mooney injury update much more impactful. The Bears could be going into week 17 with very few receiving targets.

The Bears will need one of their depth receivers to step up big time if Cole Kmet cannot play on Sunday.

Lack of receiving weapons may haunt the Bears

The Falcons pass defense has emerged as one of their greatest strengths this season. It is much improved over last season.

According to Fox sports, through 16 weeks, the Falcons have a top 10 overall defense. Based on average yards per game and total touchdowns allowed. The Falcons also boast the current 8th best passing defense and are middle of the pack in rush defense at 15.

Atlanta is 7-8 in one the weakest divisions in the NFL. After a rough start to the season, the Falcons still have a chance to win their division, they won’t be pulling any punches. However, Teven Jenkins physicality could help sway the game in favor of the Bears. The Bears need Jenkins tenacity vs a scrappy and motivated Falcons defense.

With DJ Moore being the only reliable target confirmed to play on Sunday, Justin Fields may have to stick to his rushing attack in order to win this game.

This game is looking like it will be a competitive contest. The Bears are fighting for an incredibly slim, but mathematically possible chance to get into the playoffs, and the Flacons have a real shot at winning the division. Both teams would like to win this game.

