The Chicago Bears arent done adding talent to their roster

Today is the day teams have to cut down to 53 players, and already some major receiver talent is available for the Chicago Bears. They’ll be keeping a keen eye on the waiver wire this week, and with the Chicago Bears sitting at number seven, they’ll have a chance to claim some real talent to add to Justin Fields list of weaponry.

Lets take a look at some moves around the league that already have Bears fans excited.

WRs Of Note that have been Released: 1. Tyler Johnson – Bucs

2. Prestan Williams – Dolphins

3. Josh Gordon – KC

4. Kendric Pryor – Bengals — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 30, 2022

The biggest name here is obviously Josh Gordon. Having spent most of his career suspended from the league, I seriously doubt the Bears will be interested in his services. That being said though, he is a physical freak, and would fill a massive void of talent on the Bears roster. Personally, I think Josh Gordon would look great in a Chicago Bears uniform also.

Tyler Johnson is the biggest surprise here. At 24 years old, he is young and talented enough that its hard to imagine he makes it to the 7th slot on waivers. He would be a solid pickup though. He caught 36 of 55 pass attempts last year for 360 yards on a deep Tampa roster. He caught exactly 0 touchdowns however, which probably factored into this decision with the Bucs signing Julio Jones and Russell Gage this offseason. Again, I’m not sure he will be available for Chicago, but its a name they should definitely try and sign.

This is the rare player that might be worth claiming and putting on your 53 even though he hasn’t been with your offense in camp. Johnson is a solid WR who could benefit from a bigger opportunity somewhere else. https://t.co/gnA3uW3KSM — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 30, 2022

Preston WIlliams is a very intriguing talent that the Chicago Bears have a real shot at claiming. He has flashed real talent in this league, but he just cannot stay healthy. Willams has posted 56 catches, for 787 yards and 7 touchdowns in 24 games. This would would be a very low risk, high reward target for the bears in my estimation. Chicago has also previously shown interest in his services, before they made a deal for N’Keal Harry.

#DaBears were Rumoured to be Interested in Williams Earlier in the Offseason via Trade. Let’s see if they have interest & if he would even make it to their waiver priority. — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 30, 2022

Kendric Pryor is an UDFA that showed a lot of flashes this offseason, with 13 receptions for 182 yards and a TD. The Bengals are very high on him, but they have a very deep receiver room and it just became a numbers game. Teams will take a long look at him, and the Chicago Bears would be smart to be one of them.

Bengals releasing WR Kendric Pryor, per source. Former Wisconsin standout had good preseason but lost in numbers game. Same with Kwamie Lassiter, whom Zac Taylor cited as having a strong offseason/training camp. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 30, 2022

Freddie Swain, who was expected to compete for a starting iob this year for Seattle, has been released by the Seahawks. A sixth round pick in 2020, he not only brings experience, but above average special teams value as well. Last year Swain had 25 catches for 343 yards in an inept Seahawks offense. On special teams hes averaged 8.6 yards per punt return, and 22.8 yards per kick return.

#Seahawks have released WR Freddie Swain, per source. A key piece in last year's offense with 25 catches and 343 yards is now available. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 30, 2022

