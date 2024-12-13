The Chicago Cubs have completed a trade with the Houston Astros sending Outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.

Per ESPNs Jeff Passan the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros have completed a deal sending Outfielder and 3-time All-Star Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs for third basemen/first basemen Isaac Paredes, third base prospect Cam Smith (Cubs #7 prospect, MLB #73) and right-hander Hayden Wesneski.

What does Kyle Tucker Bring to the Cubs?

Kyle Tucker is a fantastic fit for the Chicago Cubs to add to a lineup that ranked 16th in all the MLB last season in slugging percentage. Last year Tucker was limited to just 78 games after suffering a shin contusionon June 3rd which made him miss the rest of the season. In those 78 games however, Kyle Tucker did produce numbers that could’ve land him in the top 10 for the MVP voting. Tuckerhad 80 hits, 13 doubles, 23 HRs, 49 RBI, 11 stolen bases, with a slash line of .289/.408/.585 for an OPS and OPS+ of .993 181.

The Chicago Cubs are getting a player in Kyle Tucker who is a 3-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger award winner, and a Gold Glover. Basically the Cubs are getting a player in Kyle Tucker similar to that of Juan Soto, but he can also provide a solid glove out in right field having a career fielding percentage of .992 in right field.

What are the Astros Receiving?

The Astros will be getting solid player in Isaac Paredes who is just one of the most pure raw power hitters in the game. The Cubs traded for Paredes last year when they sent over Christopher Morel to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Paredes. Paredes last year in 153 games between the Rays and Cubs had 129 hits, 25 doubles, 1 triple, 19 HRs, 80 RBI, and a slash line of .238/.346/.393 for an OPS and OPS+ of .739 and 112.

The centerpiece of the deal the Houston Astros are getting a solid power hitter capable of hitting over 30 home runs, which he’s done once in his career and with Paredes being an extreme pull hitter could mass possibly close to or over 40 homers in Houston with how close left field is.

As for Wesneski the Astros are getting a solid #4 or #5 starter. In three season with the Cubs Wesneski accumulated a record of 9-13 with a career 3.93 ERA. Last year Wesneski bounced around between the rotation and the bullpen accumulating 67.2 innings in 28 games (7 starts) with an ERA of 3.86 and striking out 67 hitters. That’s good for 8.9 strikeout per 9 ratio.

For Cam Smith the Astros have found their future third basemen if they can’t find a way to resign Alex Bregman. At three levels of the Cubs minor league system last year Smith in 32 games had a slash line of .313/.396/.609 for an OPS of 1.005. Just 21-years old is an impressive talent who figures to be a solid third basemen once called up grading out for his arm and fielding at a 60/80 and 50/80 respectively.

Now that the Cubs have acquired their “Big Prize” so to speak their off season is virtual complete. Minus a few more mid level moves here and there for another starter or bullpen piece. All that’s left to do once Tucker is officially in Chicago is to hammer out an extension so that he can remain a Cub for the rest of his career.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE