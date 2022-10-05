Just like baseball and basketball, American football is one of the most watched sports in America. Americans are passionate about this sport and never stop showing their support for the teams. Whether in the rain or the sun, no matter the time and place of the games, they prioritize being there and showing their support for their home teams. The fans support in many ways; buying the teams’ jerseys, posters, and figurines, taking part in NFL betting, attending every game to cheer the players, etc.

Thousands of fans of the sport come out to watch the game, pouring heart and soul into their teams and dreaming of celebrating the team’s victories and trophies with them. Watching your team play and win the game is one of the best and most unforgettable moments for every die-hard fan, and if you have been opportune to experience these moments, you’d understand what the true love of a fan is. To most fans, the NFL is more than just a sport; it has become a tradition for years and will continue to be within and outside the United States.

Of all the 32 teams in the NFL, it is hard to see a team without its fan base. But of all the teams, some have the largest fan bases. This is why we have decided to make a rundown of the top 10 NFL teams with the most fans. Who do you think has the best and strongest fan base and popularity among the teams? This article will reveal this and provide reasons the teams were chosen.

Let’s talk about the teams with the most fans, from the least popular to the top 1 team.

Number 10: Seattle Seahawks

The team was established in 1974 but didn’t join the NFL until 2002. Seattle is the home city of the team. The Seahawks are the only team to have ever played in the AFC and NFC and have won 10 division titles and three conference championships. There haven’t been many teams that have maintained constant success. This may be why the Seahawks have an outstanding record. Although it has recently developed into one of the league’s most devoted fanbases, we won’t know how devoted these supporters are until the team begins to struggle in the upcoming seasons.

Number 9: Denver Broncos

Established in 1959, the Broncos started playing in 1960 and joined the NFL in 1970. Even with the poor performance of the team in recent seasons, the Broncos’ fans have maintained their loyalty to the team. The Broncos consistently rank among the league leaders in attendance, regardless of the team’s performance on the field. Denver had eight home games last season and averaged 76,236 fans per game.

Number 8: Chicago Bears

The Bears have won nine NFL championships, including one Super Bowl. The team was established on September 20, 1919, and joined the NFL just a year after its establishment. The team has a reputation in America as one of the finest sports teams in the NFL. Their fans have stayed with them in times of victories and droughts and have shown their loyalty and faith in the team constantly.

Number 7: Philadelphia Eagles

Since being established on July 8, 1933, the Eagles have always had a strong and vibrant fan base. The team had an intense rivalry with the New York Giants and some other teams. Eagles’ fans are everywhere, and you can easily identify them with their jerseys in public. The fan club keeps increasing as the team continues to make them proud.

Number 6: New England Patriots

The Patriot was established in 1959 and joined the NFL in 1970. The Patriot fans are known to brag about their victories, even the old ones. The team has always sold out all their matches, so it’s always a full crowd every time they have a game.

Number 5: Las Vegas Raiders

Despite the constant moving of the team from one city to another, the fans have stayed with the team through thick and thin. These fans are some of the most loyal fans of all time.

Number 4: Pittsburgh Steelers

It’s not surprising that the Steelers have a fervent fan base since they are one of the NFL’s most decorated teams. The fierce loyalty of Pittsburgh sports fans has paid off in recent years with championships in football, baseball, and hockey.

Number 3: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas led the league in attendance last season, drawing 93,421 fans on average per game, 14,000 more than the Packers, who were ranked second. The Cowboys’ fan base was the largest in the NFL in 2021.

Number 2: Buffalo Bills

It’s been a long time coming. Since the final of the team’s four consecutive trips to the Super Bowl in 1993, Bills supporters have had to endure countless bad years. They lost every one of those Super Bowls. Regardless, the fans have remained more loyal than ever. You’d always see the fans active on social media, proving their love for the team.

Number 1: Green Bay Packers

As of today, the Packers’ fan clubs are the largest. The city is small, but the Packers fans have extended beyond just the city’s people. They have gained fans in many parts of America and outside the country. Last year, the team gained over 70,000 new fans for its nine games in Lambeau Field.

