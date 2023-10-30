BREAKING: Chicago Bears make surprise decision at quarterback in Week 9

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on ESPN’s Waddle and Silvy broadcast on Monday that the Bears plan to start rookie Tyson Bagent against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. Quarterback Justin Fields said last week that he was “determined” to return against the Saints.

Matt Eberflus tells @WaddleandSilvy and @TWaddle87 that Tyson Bagent will start for the Bears against the Saints while Justin Fields remains "week-to-week" — ESPN 1000 (@ESPN1000) October 30, 2023

Fields will not return until at least Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers. Eberflus said Fields is “week-to-week” with his right thumb injury.

The Chicago Bears have a short turnaround after the Saints game

The Bears might be starting Bagent against the Saints due to the short turnaround time the Bears will have against the Panthers in Week 10. The Bears will play the Panthers on Thursday night. Asking Fields to come back and play two games in five days might be too much for the recovering quarterback in a doomed season.

The Bears are heading into the Saints matchup with a 2-6 record. Bagent will now start a third consecutive game for the Bears. He’s 1-1 through his first two tries. Bagent and the Bears will face a stiff Saints defense in Week 9.

