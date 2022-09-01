Chicago Bears reporter Brad Biggs hints at relocation for the franchise by the end of the year

The Chicago Bears are set to open the 2022 season next week at home, against the San Fransisco 49ers as Soldier Field will be packed with hopeful fans ready to cheer on Justin Fields and company.

One of the main topics of concern for the Bears, (outside of the roster), is the status of Soldier Field. It’s been no secret to how God awful the field has been over the years. Quite frankly, It doesn’t look like it’s getting better anytime soon.

Chicago Tribune reporter Brad Biggs was on the Pat McCafe show this past week, and wasn’t coy about the possibility of the Chicago Bears moving to Arlington Heights.

"It's a matter of when & not if the Bears move to Arlington.. we could have an announcement before the end of this calendar year" ~@BradBiggs#PMSLive #DaBears pic.twitter.com/KO3KC2C12X — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 29, 2022

Even Bears players agree, something has to change. The field conditions have been constantly criticized this pre-season, and in seasons past. Robert Quinn and Cairo Santos are examples.

The NFL has also stepped in and tried to convince ownership to move the Bears. At this point they need to start laying the groundwork, because it seems like a no brainer.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE