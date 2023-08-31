Chicago White Sox have Promoted Chris Getz to Senior Vice President/General Manager

Whatever Jerry Reinsdorf does with his team, it appears he can’t win over the fanbase.

OFFICIAL: Chris Getz has been named senior vice president/general manager of the Chicago White Sox. pic.twitter.com/MPjlDuI7p6 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 31, 2023

The Chicago White Sox announced Thursday that they have promoted Chris Getz to Senior Vice President/General Manager. The announcement comes after the team fired former Senior VP/GM Rick Hahn and Executive VP Ken Williams last week to begin the process of cleaning house. It also confirmed earlier reports that Getz was the frontrunner for the job and the White Sox were looking to hire a new general manager from within the organization.

Originally a fourth-round draft pick of the White Sox back in 2005, Getz spent parts of seven season playing for them, the Kansas City Royals, and Toronto Blue Jays from 2008-2014. He then transitioned into the front office following his playing career, joining the Royals’ front office before returning to his original team as the Player Development Director in 2017. Getz was promoted to Assistant General Manager in 2021.

Sox Fans Haven’t Taken the News Well, Sound Off on Social Media

Given the fact that Getz was an integral part of the failed rebuild under the Hahn/Williams front office, it should come as no surprise that most White Sox fans aren’t taking the news well.

What an awful move. — Michael Crane (@MikeJCzapla) August 31, 2023

Hire the guy that has overseen one of the worst farm systems? So more of the same of what has not worked. Great I will check back in 10 to 20 years. — Status Pay (@Status_Pay) August 31, 2023

“Did you even interview anyone else from anywhere else??” one fan asked on X (f.k.a. Twitter).

Did you even interview anyone else from anywhere else?? Assuming nope because we love losing baseball here I guess 🤦‍♂️ — ChiSox Billy (@OfficialBillyH) August 31, 2023

However, at least one person is applauding the hire, even going as far as recommending what Getz should do now that he’s the General Manager.

Good move. First on the agenda should be to unload Anderson, Moncada, and Grandal, and other high paid under producers. Put players on the field who WANT to play. Worked for the Rays and Orioles. — Tom Barrister (@tombarrister) August 31, 2023

The White Sox have yet to fill the role of Executive Vice President.

