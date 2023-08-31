Trending
WHITE SOX

White Sox Fans Grill Team After New General Manager Announcement

Blake DurhamBy 2 Mins Read
White Sox

Chicago White Sox have Promoted Chris Getz to Senior Vice President/General Manager

Whatever Jerry Reinsdorf does with his team, it appears he can’t win over the fanbase.

The Chicago White Sox announced Thursday that they have promoted Chris Getz to Senior Vice President/General Manager. The announcement comes after the team fired former Senior VP/GM Rick Hahn and Executive VP Ken Williams last week to begin the process of cleaning house. It also confirmed earlier reports that Getz was the frontrunner for the job and the White Sox were looking to hire a new general manager from within the organization.

Originally a fourth-round draft pick of the White Sox back in 2005, Getz spent parts of seven season playing for them, the Kansas City Royals, and Toronto Blue Jays from 2008-2014. He then transitioned into the front office following his playing career, joining the Royals’ front office before returning to his original team as the Player Development Director in 2017. Getz was promoted to Assistant General Manager in 2021.

Sox Fans Haven’t Taken the News Well, Sound Off on Social Media

Chris Getz

Given the fact that Getz was an integral part of the failed rebuild under the Hahn/Williams front office, it should come as no surprise that most White Sox fans aren’t taking the news well.

“Did you even interview anyone else from anywhere else??” one fan asked on X (f.k.a. Twitter).

However, at least one person is applauding the hire, even going as far as recommending what Getz should do now that he’s the General Manager.

The White Sox have yet to fill the role of Executive Vice President.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

My name is Blake Durham, and I joined the CCS team in August of 2023. I grew up a Minnesota sports fan, but have since come to appreciate all sports teams from the Mid-West. Outside of avid sports watching, I play golf in my spare time and wander the aisles of my local hardware store.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply