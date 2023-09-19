The White Sox got into Another Benches-Clearing Incident in 2023

No matter how disappointing the 2023 season has been for the Chicago White Sox, it’ll be remembered in part for all the bench-clearing incidents the team got into, including the latest one last night.

Mike Clevinger and Dom Smith had a heated exchange after Smith ended Clevinger’s shutout bid with two outs in the 9th

pic.twitter.com/T4neiIZ1Rh — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 19, 2023

Trying to finish a rare complete game shutout against the Washington Nationals, Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger threw a belt-high fastball that Nationals 1B Dom Smith didn’t miss. Smith sent the ball 419 feet to right center field to break up the shutout bid, and proceeded to not only stare at the home run ball, but he also took his sweet time around the bases. Clevinger on the mound took exception to Smith’s antics and exchanged words with him, causing the benches to clear.

Though there was no pushing and shoving this time, it was the third bench-clearing incident the White Sox have been involved in so far in 2023. There was pushing and shoving when they got into a heated exchange with the Pittsburgh Pirates following a play at the plate in April. In addition, they tangled with the Cleveland Guardians in one of the craziest moments of the entire baseball season.

White Sox, Nationals, Baseball Fans Debate over the Unwritten Rules… Again

Mike Clevinger explains why he got into it with Nats' Dom Smith pic.twitter.com/Uo0cteNop7 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 19, 2023

The extracurricular activity displayed in last night’s game proves the unwritten rules are still a part of the game, even with numerous marketing campaigns encouraging fans to “let the kids play,” along with Major League Baseball embracing dugout celebrations after home runs. Nevertheless, fans went to X (f.k.a. Twitter) to express their opinions on last night’s moment in the ninth inning.

Pimping a HR when your being shutout and down 6 with 2 outs in the 9th is Bush and Smith is lucky to be in the show. — BeNiceToday (@vcram_3) September 19, 2023

Clevinger gave up a dinger. The batter can round the bases as he pleases. This is ridiculous theater — Sports Buckaroo (@SportsBuckaroo) September 19, 2023

If Clevinger had gotten a strike out, he’d be fist pumping and celebrating. Got to take it when you toss up a meatball like that. — Will In Houston (@TexanKnight) September 19, 2023

A few exchanges argue that Smith is in the right, given who was on the mound above all else.

TBF he did it against Clevinger which is fine with me. I don’t like Clevinger. — NYMetsPower (@metsandmusic) September 19, 2023

He deserves to be disrespected — An Hero 🫡 (@welivininhell) September 19, 2023

Here’s to hoping the White Sox can finish the season unscathed and look forward to 2024.

