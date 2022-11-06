The Chicago White Sox intend to pick up shortstop Tim Anderson’s $12.5M club option for the 2023 season.

The White Sox have plans to pick up shortstop Tim Anderson’s $12.5MM club option for the 2023 season, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.



Anderson, 29, will earn $12.5 million next season, with the White Sox also holding a $14 million option for 2024. Anderson made $9.5 million last season in the final year of his six-year $25 million deal that included the two options.



Last season was a forgettable one for both Anderson and the White Sox. The Silver Slugger played in just 79 games because of injuries, batting .301 with a .734 OPS and six home runs with 25 RBIs as Chicago finished 81-81 and missed the playoffs despite projections they could be one of the better teams in the American League.

White Sox are planning to pick up $12.5M team option to bring back Tim Anderson. No surprise. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 6, 2022

Over seven major league seasons, all with the White Sox, Anderson is a career .288 hitter with a .759 OPS and 97 home runs with 313 RBIs while proving high-level range on the left side of the infield. The former first-round draft pick in 2013 was an All-Star in each of the past two seasons.



Additionally, during the past four seasons, Anderson has a wRC+ of 123 — the seventh-highest mark among shortstops. Unfortunately, he put up a weaker .301/.339/.398 slash line in 2022, and reduced his strikeout rate to an extremely low 15.7% — 7.5% lower than his career mark.



With the top free agent shortstops likely commanding salaries of $30MM or greater, Anderson is an amazing bargain for a White Sox team looking to return to playoffs after falling flat in 2022.



The White Sox hired Pedro Grifol as their new manager last week replacing Tony La Russa, who left during the 2022 season because of health considerations.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE