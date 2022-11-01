Per reports, Pedro Grifol is expected to be named the new Manager of the Chicago White Sox.

The Chicago White Sox are expected to name Kansas City Royals coach Pedro Grifol as the next manager of the team, Buster Olney reports. Olney adds that the club could announce the decision later this week.

Pedro Grifol, 52, just completed his 10th season as a member of the Royals’ coaching staff. He served, for the past three years as the team’s bench coach, and prior to that he was K.C.’s quality control coach, catching coach, hitting coach, and special assignment coach.



He’s also spent extensive time in the Mariners organization, where he spent three seasons as a minor league manager before being named the club’s coordinator of minor league instructor and, eventually, director of minor league operations.



Prior to his work with the Mariners and Royals organizations, Grifol had a nine-year playing career. Selected by the Twins out of Florida State University in the sixth round of the 1991 draft, Grifol spent five seasons as a catcher in the Twins’ system and another four in the Mets’ system. He reached Triple-A with both clubs but never cracked the Majors before ending his playing career following the 1999 season.



While this will be Grifol’s first managerial gig in the Majors, he has long been seen as a future manager. He also interviewed with the Marlins this offseason and has previously interviewed with the Tigers in 2020, the Giants in 2019 and the Orioles in 2018.



Miguel Cairo, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, former White Sox coach, Ozzie Guillen and New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza were among those who interviewed for the White Sox vacancy.

