The Chicago White Sox organization have secured permissions to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza in their managerial search, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.



It is not clear whether Mendoza has already sat down with Chicago brass or is planning to in the coming days, but he marks a new entrant into the mix.



Mendoza, 42, has spent more than a decade in the coaching ranks. A Venezuela native, he began his career as a player in the Giants system back in 1997. He played professionally for 12 years in the San Francisco and Yankees organizations, briefly topping out at Triple-A.



He transitioned into coaching in the New York farm system, spending the 2011-12 seasons at the lower levels of the organization, and worked his way onto the MLB coaching staff by 2018.

Mendoza has, over the past five seasons, worked on manager Aaron Boone’s staff, breaking in as an infield instructor and was bumped up to bench coach going into the 2020 campaign.



The White Sox are the only team without a manager currently in place. Tony La Russa held the position for the past two years, but he stepped away from the team late in the season due to health concerns and subsequently announced he wouldn’t return to the role in 2023.



The south-side team has interviewed bench coach Miguel Cairo (who served as interim manager for the stretch run while La Russa was out), Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol, Astros bench coach Joe Espada and former Chicago bench boss Ozzie Guillén. They have also been tied to Braves third base coach Ron Washington, although it is not known if both parties officially sat down at any point.



Chicago will likely wait until the World Series is over at this point before making a managerial decision. But with the GM Winter Meetings just a week after the World Series ends, the club will likely look to make a decision before then.

