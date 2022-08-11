Bears advised to add T.Y. Hilton to bolster feeble WR room

Chicago Bears could use a talent like T.Y. Hilton

The Chicago Bears are dealing with a rash of injuries all over the field and could use more help in free agency. The wide receiver room, probably more than any other group, seems to be fairing the worst.

Bears released information on N’Keal Harry Thursday that the wide receiver would be out for several weeks following surgery. The Bears will be without Byron Pringle and David Moore for a while as well. This only complicates a situation where the Bears are already lacking in talent at the wide receiver position.

One analyst thinks the Bears should target more receivers in free agency. An intriguing free agent Brent Sobleski with Bleacher Report named was four-time Pro Bowl athlete T.Y. Hilton:

Very little interest has surrounded T.Y. Hilton this offseason. The Indianapolis Colts continue to flirt with the idea of bringing back the player with the franchise’s third-most receiving yards. General manager Chris Ballard told reporters in March: “T.Y. can still play. Unfortunately he got hurt for half the (2021) season, but T.Y. can still play. One, because he’s about as smart as any player I’ve ever been around. I mean he just understands how to play the game even though his skillset might not quite be the same that it was three or four years ago, his instincts and his level of competence in terms of understanding what’s happening, he knows how to play.” The 32-year-old began last season on injured reserve because of a neck injury. He returned to play in 10 games, though his production didn’t reach his previous level. Some of the downturn may be due to wear and tear, but the Colts also relied more on the running game as the season progressed. As Ballard stated, Hilton can still play. He’d be an ideal mentor to Mooney and a reliable option for Fields.

The Chicago Bears need to add some talent like T.Y. Hilton

The Chicago Bears need to add some depth to this team before week one. Here’s a list of Bears players that have been not participating at practice.

The following Bears are not practicing:

CB Gordon

WR Jones Jr.

WR Pringle

WR Moore

CB Shelley

CB Vildor

CB Young

CB Graham Jr.

S Cruikshank

RB Montgomery

LB Dawkins

C Patrick

OT Davenport

TE O’Shaughnessy

TE Griffin

TE Kmet

WR Pettis

DT Blackson

DE Edwards Jr. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 10, 2022

Add Byron Pringle, Kindle Vildor and Greg Stroman to the list of #Bears not practicing today. All the guys are off to the side doing some exercises. https://t.co/GlcKSVscFM — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 11, 2022

T.Y. Hilton would be a good pick-up for the Bears. Hilton hasn’t been as successful post-sharing seasons with Andrew Luck. But he’s still a good wide receiver that will keep opposing defenses from focusing on Darnell Mooney. I’d rather the Bears try and land Odell Beckham Jr. but that might be a harder ask than Hilton.

The Bears’ defense might not be as good as they were projected to be this season if Roquan Smith continues to hold out. With second-year quarterback Justin Fields cooking up some great practices recently, the Bears’ offense might be expected to carry the team. (Be that good or bad or whatever.) That is if they can start becoming disciplined and cut out the many penalties they’re accruing at training camp.

A crafty veteran like Hilton would certainly make the offense more functional.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE