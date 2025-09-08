Billy Donovan expresses his gratitude for his players and his mentor

Billy Donovan enters his sixth season as the Chicago Bulls head coach, who has been okay in his tenure. Leading the Bulls to three straight play-in tournament losses, Donovan hopes this season will be different, with a few players showing some growth.

Donovan was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this past weekend for his head coaching career, which started in 1994 at Marshall. Some of Donovan’s players, Matas Buzelis, Dalen Terry, Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu, and Coby White, were all in attendance to support their beloved head coach, which Donovan was grateful for.

Billy Donovan expresses his gratitude for a few Chicago Bulls players showing their support

Donovan wasn’t only thankful for receiving one of the highest honors in basketball, but also expressed his gratitude to a few of his players who came to support him in Massachusetts one week before training camp.

Donovan expresses his gratitude for his players’ support (via Bulls on CHSN):

“I’m grateful that the players in their last time, last weekend before we start to get ready for training camp, would take the time to come here and support me.”

Donovan not only had his players to thank for showing up for him, but he also dedicated a portion of his speech to praising and thanking his former mentor, Rick Pitino, who has been a staple in Donovan’s life.

Donovan honors Hall of Famer Rick Pitino during acceptance speech

Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino attended the induction ceremony to watch his former player and colleague get inducted. Donovan played under Pitino while at Providence University (1983-87) and his one season with the New York Knicks (1987-88), and was hired by Pitino while he was the head coach at the University of Kentucky.

Donovan praises his mentor (via New York Basketball):

“He taught me about work, what it was to compete & what really went into winning…He took me to places I never ever could’ve dreamed”

Getting inducted into the Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor and couldn’t happen to a better coach, who has proven to be a great talent developer in his career.