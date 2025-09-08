Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams has big opportunity to respond to ‘dyslexia’ report

Nobody has more at stake Monday night than Caleb Williams when the Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The second-year quarterback has made unflattering headlines since ESPN’s Seth Wickersham made it known this spring that Williams wanted the Vikings to draft him.

In the days leading up to the “Monday Night Football” game, Tyler Dunne of “Go Long” released a scathing three-part series on Williams and the Bears front office. Former Bears coaches and staffers alleged Williams had a poor work ethic and suffered from, as far as is known, undiagnosed dyslexia.

Caleb Williams was the victim of a hit piece via former staffers

Part one of the series (the one that deals with Williams) is the most unsubstantiated part of Dunne’s reporting. He quotes unnamed sources who are no longer with the Bears. Given the history of ex-head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff, it’s not surprising the cowardly comments would come from an unprofessional staff.

Dunne proved his incompetence in Part I by failing to address how the staff felt about former Chicago quarterback Justin Fields, who was failed by that coaching staff. Dunne was willing to give examples of former defensive coordinator Alan Williams and running backs coach David Walker for how the front office mismanaged the staff. There’s no better evidence of how Caleb was set up to fail than how Eberflus’ staff failed to set up Fields, who looked fine on Sunday with a New York Jets offense tailored to his skillset.

The only parts of the report that feel credible are in Part II and Part III, which show general manager Ryan Poles not just to be a poor communicator in Halas Hall, but lazy and incompetent when it comes to drafting and managing a roster, and that argue CEO/President Kevin Warren is a megalomaniac. Both pieces are supported by sources currently inside the building.

The Chicago Bears need Williams to silence the doubters

On Monday night, the product on the field will be under new head coach Ben Johnson’s domain. If the $13-million per year man can do his job coaching, the culture in Chicago will change for the better. For that to happen, Williams needs to execute the offense efficiently and be a true leader on the field and on the sideline.

Nothing would shut up Part I of the report more than for Williams to come out and dish the rock like he did against the Buffalo Bills in the second preseason game. Williams has the talent around and above him to be successful. Now he needs to respond in a big way on Monday night.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks