Chicago Bears key starter suffers injury setback day before Vikings game

The Chicago Bears have more questions for the defense ahead of their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. The Bears added another player to the injury report on Sunday morning.

Per the Bears PR, cornerback Kyler Gordon suffered a setback with his hamstring injury and is now questionable to play against the Vikings.

“Bears DB Kyler Gordon (hamstring) has been added to the Injury Report. Gordon’s Game Status is QUESTIONABLE,” the Bears posted on X.

Kyler Gordon is a key defender for the Chicago Bears

Gordon dealt with a hamstring issue during training camp but returned to practice on Aug. 20. He was not on the injury report earlier this week for the injury, so it appears Gordon has suffered a setback this weekend. Gordon, who signed a three-year, $40 million contract extension in April, is a key member of the secondary.

Gordon’s status for Monday complicates a defense that already has serious question marks for Week 1. CB1 Jaylon Johnson is questionable to play and lineup against star receiver Justin Jefferson, due to a groin injury that kept him out of training camp. Cornerback Josh Blackwell is questionable with a groin issue.

Linebacker TJ Edwards is doubtful due to a hamstring injury.

Chicago’s secondary faces a tough challenge against Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and tight end T.J. Hockenson. With second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy set to make his regular season debut as a starter for the Vikings, the Bears need to take advantage of a young quarterback with a good and experienced secondary, if they’re healthy enough to play.

