After rest days, Pete Crow-Armstrong exits early with injury

The Chicago Cubs just gave Pete Crow-Armstrong a meaningful breather, holding him out of the starting lineup for two games ahead of a scheduled team off day. He had been in the lineup nearly every day this season, saw little rest over the All-Star break due to his participation in the game, and was clearly wearing down amid a late-summer slump.

In his return to the starting lineup, Crow-Armstrong suffered a new injury that forced him to exit the game early. The injury occurred in the sixth inning of the Cubs’ 2–1 loss to the Nationals. Adding to Chicago’s concerns, the team is already without Kyle Tucker, who remains sidelined with calf tightness.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong sustained a knee contusion

During an at-bat against Nationals reliever PJ Poulin, Crow-Armstrong fouled an 89.5 mph sinker off his kneecap. The ball caught him in just the wrong spot, and despite finishing the at-bat with a walk and subsequently beating out a close play at second, he knew something wasn’t right.

“It was one of those moments where I just tried weighing options,” Crow-Armstrong told MLB.com. “I’m no use, really, out there if I’m not moving the way I should be, so I felt that our best chance was not having me move around limply out there today.”

Status alert: Pete Crow-Armstrong leaves game Saturday.pic.twitter.com/poE6t9FIId — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 6, 2025

After limping off the field, Crow-Armstrong and manager Craig Counsell agreed he wouldn’t return to the game. Fortunately, X-rays came back negative, and he’s officially listed as day-to-day with a knee contusion.