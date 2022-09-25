Breaking: Bears top CB out against Houston Texans in Week 2

The Bears will be without their best cornerback against Houston Texans

The Chicago Bears had a few key names on defense on their Friday injury report. The Bears had listed cornerback Jaylon Johnson and linebacker Roquan Smith as questionable for their Week 2 game against the Houston Texans. The Bears released their inactive list for Sunday, and it’s not good for the secondary.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be out against the Texans. Smith is not on the list and is expected to play, per Ian Rapoport. Other key names on the inactive list include rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who has not played yet in the regular season as he’s battling a hamstring injury.

Johnson is a huge miss for the Bears. Opposing quarterbacks have thrown zero passes his way this season. He is currently out with a quad injury. With Johnson out, the Bears’ defense will need rookie Kyler Gordon to have a better game in the secondary against the Texans than he had in Week 2 when he gave up ten receptions.

