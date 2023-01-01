BREAKING: Chicago Bears keep important name off inactive list vs Lions

The Chicago Bears should have an offensive weapon Sunday

The Chicago Bears had several key players battling injuries this week. Two wide receivers, Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown, were back at practice Thursday. Offensive guards Teven Jenkins and Cody Whitehair were both without designations for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions on the Week 17 injury report released Friday.

According to the Bears’ inactive list released Sunday, Claypool and St. Brown appear good to go against the Lions. Claypool should have a chance to work with quarterback Justin Fields this week as the offense tries to gain experience and end the season with momentum for next season. According to an early Sunday morning report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Claypool was expected to play Sunday.

Bears’ inactives against the Lions

QB Tim Boyle

RB Darrynton Evans

LB Sterling Weatherford

OL Alex Leatherwood

DB Breon Borders

DB Michael Ojemudia

OL Ja’tyre Carter

Interestingly, the Chicago Bears decided to have Ojemudia inactive this week. The former third-round pick was signed to the Bears this week off waivers after the Denver Broncos released him. The Bears chose to promote Greg Stroman Jr., who was signed to the practice squad this week. They also promoted linebacker DeMarquis Gates against the Lions.

#Bears roster move:

We have elevated LB DeMarquis Gates and DB Greg Stroman Jr. to the active roster for tomorrow’s game. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) December 31, 2022

